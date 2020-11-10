Log in
Pizza Hut to offer pizzas with Beyond Meat sausages in U.S., UK

11/10/2020 | 06:11am EST
Products from Beyond Meat Inc, the vegan burger maker, are shown for sale at a market in Encinitas, California

(Reuters) - Pizza Hut on Tuesday launched two pizzas with plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat's sausage in the United States and the United Kingdom for a limited time, taking advantage of the consumer craze for plant-based meat options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chain, owned by U.S.-based Yum Brands Inc, is jumping on the substitute meat bandwagon as more people search out healthier snacks and comfort foods.

For Beyond Meat, the deal marks another feather in its cap and comes a day after it announced it had co-created the patty for McDonald's new "McPlant" line of faux meat products that will debut in 2021.

Pizza Hut said it would offer Beyond meat's faux meat sausages as a 1-topping option on the Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and as a special recipe in another pizza, The Great Beyond Pizza, across U.S. stores and some Pizza Hut Express stores from Nov. 10, until supplies last.

In the United Kingdom, it will be offered at three outlets in London for only three weeks as well as in some locations in Luton and Liverpool, adding that the pizzas will be available only through delivery and takeaway in both countries.

Consumers have been craving more plant-based meat alternatives. Retailers and large fast food chains have been answering the call, stocking freezers with several brands and adding options on menus.

Pizza Hut's deal with Beyond Meat is three months after it ran trials with Beyond Sausage pizzas at five locations in Puerto Rico and tested its first-ever burger offerings through the Beyond Burger in China this past June.

On Monday, Beyond Meat reported quarterly sales grew at its slowest pace since it went public in 2019, as shoppers eased off on buying burgers, sausages and meatballs at stores, having stocked up earlier in the year.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

By Siddharth Cavale

ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC. -4.05% 150.5 Delayed Quote.98.81%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.18% 141.875 End-of-day quote.-5.25%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.07% 111.9 End-of-day quote.-12.87%
YUM BRANDS 2.62% 101.98 Delayed Quote.1.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 457 M - -
Net income 2020 1,35 M - -
Net cash 2020 151 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 430x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 398 M 9 398 M -
EV / Sales 2020 20,2x
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beyond Meat, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 130,05 $
Last Close Price 150,50 $
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target -13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth Goldman Chairman
Sanjay C. Shah Chief Operating Officer
Mark Joseph Nelson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Raymond J. Lane Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEYOND MEAT, INC.98.81%9 398
NESTLÉ S.A.0.65%321 875
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.53%79 975
DANONE S.A-28.66%40 448
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-4.70%37 437
GENERAL MILLS, INC.8.96%35 677
