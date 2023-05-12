Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beyond Meat, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYND   US08862E1091

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:22:14 2023-05-12 pm EDT
10.49 USD   +2.79%
03:11pShareholder Action Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Beyond Meat, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
01:21pShareholder Alert : Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)
BU
10:29aROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Beyond Meat, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – BYND
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Beyond Meat, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/12/2023 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BYND) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 5, 2020 and October 13, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 10, 2023.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Beyond Meat touted its “extensive testing” to “ensure manufacturability” of its plant-based meat, but in reality it struggled to produce its products due to scaling issues and poor decision-making processes. The Company’s partners lost faith in its ability to produce food at a commercial scale, as well as rejecting its high costs. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about BYND, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BEYOND MEAT, INC.
03:11pShareholder Action Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Beyond Meat, Inc..
BU
01:21pShareholder Alert : Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Beyond Meat, Inc..
BU
10:29aROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Beyond Meat, Inc. Investors with Losses in ..
BU
09:52aMizuho Lowers Price Target on Beyond Meat to $12 From $20, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08:07aBeyond Meat : Material Fact - Form 8-K
PU
05/11News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/11Shareholder Action Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Beyond Meat, Inc. w..
BU
05/11Bynd Investor Notice : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Beyond Meat, Inc. I..
BU
05/11Consumer Cos Climb on Fed Rate Cut Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05/11Beyond Meat tumbles to new low after seeking to raise $200 million
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEYOND MEAT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 391 M - -
Net income 2023 -212 M - -
Net Debt 2023 814 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,12x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 655 M 655 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,76x
EV / Sales 2024 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 787
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beyond Meat, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 10,20 $
Average target price 12,08 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ethan Walden Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lubi Kutua Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Seth Goldman Chairman
Jonathan Nelson Senior Vice President-Operations
Raymond J. Lane Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEYOND MEAT, INC.-17.14%655
NESTLÉ S.A.7.50%343 459
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.17.57%106 715
THE HERSHEY COMPANY18.37%56 165
GENERAL MILLS, INC.7.64%53 015
KRAFT HEINZ-0.15%49 887
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer