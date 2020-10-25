Wall St Week Ahead-More U.S. companies offer earnings guidance despite pandemic

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - With earnings season in full
swing, more companies are again offering earnings guidance,
signaling to investors that some corporations are adapting to
uncertainty about a global pandemic that may extend deep into
next year.
Overall, 73 companies in the S&P 500 index have offered
guidance this quarter so far, up from last quarter's 65
pre-announcements but well below the 170 companies that
typically offer guidance, according to Refinitiv data. The
companies offering guidance are giving the most bullish
expectations in Refinitiv data going back to 1997.
"If a company is able to offer guidance it shows that
they're able to have a better idea of what's coming down the
road," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at
Allianz Investment Management.
The market has been buffeted by cross-currents related to
the looming Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, drawn out fiscal
stimulus talks in Washington and a resurgent pandemic. Still,
investors appear more hopeful in recent months.
Fifty percent of high net worth U.S. investors surveyed by
UBS Global Wealth Management voiced optimism on the economy, up
from 41% three months prior, with 55% optimistic on stocks, up
from 44%. The S&P 500 index is up nearly 7% year to date,
including a 2.2% gain since the start of October.
So far this quarter, shares of AT&T Inc, Verizon
Communications Inc and Quest Diagnostics Inc have
rallied after each company gave investors updated guidance on
how they expect to fare over the next fiscal year.
"It's not surprising we've had so many beats this quarter
because we entered the season with very little guidance,"
causing analysts to slash their estimates, said Katie Nixon,
chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management.
"Now we're seeing how companies expect to be able to
navigate through the challenges of the year ahead," she said.
Investors next week will wade through the busiest period of
earnings season so far, with companies ranging from Beyond Meat
Inc and Microsoft Corp to Pinterest Inc
scheduled to report results.
Microsoft, in particular, should outperform its conservative
guidance thanks to strong PC shipments and growth of its Azure
cloud computing platform, said J. Derrick Wood, an analyst at
Cowen.
"The set-up feels more compelling as the bar was reset last
quarter and as macroconditions are improving," he said.
Nearly 86% of companies that have reported earnings so far
have beat analyst expectations, a rate 20 percentage points
higher than the average beat rate since 1994, according to
Refinitiv data.
Still, investors like Nixon say they are looking past beat
rates and focusing on companies that can improve or maintain
measures such as refinancing debt, raising cash, and controlling
costs regardless of the pandemic's trajectory or a breakthrough
in stimulus talks.
The White House and congressional Democrats remain in
negotiations for another coronavirus relief bill, though Senate
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has signaled he may not bring
the bill to the floor until after the election.
Companies in the S&P 500 index are likely to post average
earnings growth rates of up to 25% next year as they bounce off
of prior-year comparisons during the worst of the economic
lockdowns, said Steve Chiavarone, a portfolio manager at
Federated Hermes.
Companies that can offer positive guidance despite the
unknowns are also more likely to weather higher corporate taxes
expected if Democratic challenger Joe Biden beats President
Donald Trump and Democrats take the U.S. Senate, he said.
"We're seeing a lot of positive metrics that show that these
companies may be able to easily absorb any cut to earnings," he
said.
