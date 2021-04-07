Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Markets  >  Beyond Medical Technologies Inc.    DOCKF   CA0886411051

BEYOND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DOCKF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beyond Medical Technologies : Manufacturers N95 Medical Face Masks as Third Wave of COVID-19 Surges

04/07/2021 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vancouver, BC, April 7, 2021 - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. ('Beyond Medical' or the 'Company') (CSE: DOCT, Frankfurt: 7FM4) is pleased to provide the following corporate update regarding its wholly-owned subsidiary Micron Technologies Inc. ('Micron Technologies').

Manufacturing Three-Ply Medical Grade Face Masks at Full Capacity
Micron Technologies has been manufacturing and selling three-ply medical grade face masks at the Company's facility in Delta, British Columbia since August 2020. The three-ply medical grade face masks are being manufactured pursuant to Micron Technologies' Medical Device Establishment License issued by Health Canada. The three-ply medical grade face masks offer three layers of protection, which conforms to the American Society for Testing and Materials' F2100 Level 3 standards. The non-woven masks feature an adjustable nose clip designed to protect both front-line workers and consumers. Micron Technologies is currently operating three shifts a day to manufacture three-ply medical grade face masks.

Manufacturing N95 Face Masks
Micron Technologies is now also setting up manufacturing N95 Model 8800 face masks, which have been approved. Micron Technologies has submitted its N95 Model 8800 face masks to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health ('NIOSH') and is confident it will obtain NIOSH certification as its N95 Model 8800 face masks have already passed testing with Kinetrics Analytical and Environmental Laboratories. Micron Technologies has purchased a large quantity of raw materials to manufacture N95 Model 8800 face masks and plans to maximize production efforts once NIOSH certification has been obtained. As of last month there was still a significant shortage of N95 masks and approximately '56 percent of frontline workers say they still don't have enough N95 masks.'

Third Wave of COVID-19
According to Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, an infectious disease specialist, the third wave of COVID-19 is 'likely going to be worse than the first two.' With respect to the addition of variants, Dr. Sharkawy noted 'and of course we've seen what these variants can offer, they can really lead to an explosion of cases very quickly.' Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, announced a 64% increase in new cases involving variants.In addition to the new variants, the slow vaccine roll-out and complacency with public health restrictions are contributing to the third wave.

Earlier this month Canada surpassed 1,000,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia being hit the hardest by the third wave.

Products Now Available at Walmart
As previously announced, Micron Technologies' three-ply medical grade face masks and N95 medical grade face masks have been approved for sale by Walmart. Micron Technologies expects its products to be available at www.walmart.com in the coming weeks.

In addition to Walmart, Micron Technologies' products are also available on Amazon and Shopify. Institutional customers and those who are interested in obtaining a quote for large size orders are encouraged to contact Milan@micronti.com. Customers can also make orders directly at https://micronti.com.

About Beyond Medical
Beyond Medical is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility located in Delta, British Columbia. The Company is developing its Organivore and Pharmavore waste digesters using its proprietary technology. The Company, through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, is also manufacturing medical grade face masks. For further information contact:

Kal Malhi, CEO
604-805-4602
kal@bullruncapital.ca

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its products have the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed 'forward-looking statements'. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words 'expects', 'plans', 'anticipates', 'believes', 'intends', 'estimates', 'projects', 'potential' and similar expressions, or that events or conditions 'will', 'would', 'may', 'could' or 'should' occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Disclaimer

Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 15:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEYOND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
11:06aBEYOND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES  : Manufacturers N95 Medical Face Masks as Third Wav..
PU
09:31aBEYOND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES  : Manufactures N95 Medical Face Masks as Third Wave..
AQ
03/30BEYOND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES  : subsidiary Micron Technologies begins Sales of Ma..
AQ
02/23BEYOND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES  : Provides Update on Made in Canada Medical Face Ma..
AQ
02/11BEYOND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces Appointment of Michael Kelly to its Boa..
AQ
02/09BEYOND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES  : Kayan Health Partners with Predictiv Care, Inc. t..
AQ
02/02BEYOND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES  : Micron waste announces name change and grant of o..
PU
01/27BEYOND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES  : Applauds President Biden's 100 Day Mask Wearing M..
PU
01/27BEYOND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES  : Applauds President Biden's 100 Day Mask Wearing M..
AQ
01/20MICRON WASTE TECHNOLOGIES  : Kayan Health Launches Virtual Medical ‘Second..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -5,37 M -4,25 M -4,25 M
Net cash 2019 3,02 M 2,39 M 2,39 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,52x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,1 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart BEYOND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kulwant Malhi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael S. M. Sadhra Chief Financial Officer
Hyder A. Khoja Independent Director
Michael Malana Director
Harveer Singh Sidhu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEYOND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.99.99%12
COLOPLAST A/S2.04%32 168
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED2.65%19 792
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-22.06%9 250
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%9 204
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-12.90%8 874
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ