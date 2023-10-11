Beyond Oil Ltd. is a Canada-based food technology company. The Company develops and manufactures and patented products. The product integrates into the existing filtration systems of both commercial and industrial fryers, reducing oil costs, helping create healthier food, decreasing waste and increasing sustainability. The Company specializes in filtering and processing aid products that can address many oils, applications, and industries. As a preferential adsorbent, the product reduces and prevents the formation of harmful components, such as free fatty acids (FFA), total polar materials (TPM), acrylamide, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), trans fats, and other impurities. It delivers a healthier final product by reducing the formation of carcinogenic substances in fried food. The Company provides Food service Frying and Industrial Frying. Its product is an active filter powder that eliminates harmful Free Fatty Acids generated in oil.

Sector Industrials