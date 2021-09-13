BeyondSpring : Corporate Presentation

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared for informational purposes only. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Company is not under any obligation to make an offering. It may choose to make an offering to some, but not all, of the people who indicate an interest in investing. The information included in any registration statement will be more complete than the information the Company is providing now, and could differ in important ways.

This presentation and any accompanying oral commentary contain forward-looking statements about BeyondSpring Inc. ("BeyondSpring" or the "Company"). Forward- looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management, including those described in the forward-looking statements and risk factors sections of the Company's 20-F filed on April 30, 2021 and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "intends," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, (i) statements regarding the timing of anticipated clinical trials for our product candidates and our research and development programs; (ii) the timing of receipt of clinical data for our product candidates; (iii) our expectations regarding the potential safety, efficacy, or clinical utility of our product candidates; (iv) the size of patient populations targeted by our product candidates and market adoption of our product candidates by physicians and patients; and (v) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

The market data and certain other statistical information used throughout this presentation are based on independent industry publications, governmental publications, reports by market research firms or other independent sources. Some data are also based on our good faith estimates. Although we believe these third-party sources are reliable, we have not independently verified the information attributed to these third-party sources and cannot guarantee its accuracy and completeness. Similarly, our estimates have not been verified by any independent source.

By attending this presentation, you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and our market position and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of our business.

2