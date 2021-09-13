Log in
    BYSI   KYG108301006

BEYONDSPRING INC.

(BYSI)
  Report
BeyondSpring : Corporate Presentation

09/13/2021
Corporate Presentation

September 2021 | NASDAQ: BYSI

1

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared for informational purposes only. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Company is not under any obligation to make an offering. It may choose to make an offering to some, but not all, of the people who indicate an interest in investing. The information included in any registration statement will be more complete than the information the Company is providing now, and could differ in important ways.

This presentation and any accompanying oral commentary contain forward-looking statements about BeyondSpring Inc. ("BeyondSpring" or the "Company"). Forward- looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management, including those described in the forward-looking statements and risk factors sections of the Company's 20-F filed on April 30, 2021 and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "intends," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, (i) statements regarding the timing of anticipated clinical trials for our product candidates and our research and development programs; (ii) the timing of receipt of clinical data for our product candidates; (iii) our expectations regarding the potential safety, efficacy, or clinical utility of our product candidates; (iv) the size of patient populations targeted by our product candidates and market adoption of our product candidates by physicians and patients; and (v) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

The market data and certain other statistical information used throughout this presentation are based on independent industry publications, governmental publications, reports by market research firms or other independent sources. Some data are also based on our good faith estimates. Although we believe these third-party sources are reliable, we have not independently verified the information attributed to these third-party sources and cannot guarantee its accuracy and completeness. Similarly, our estimates have not been verified by any independent source.

By attending this presentation, you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and our market position and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of our business.

2

Investment Highlights (NASDAQ Ticker - BYSI)

Committed to raising the standard of care for cancer patients with first- in-class treatments that improve lives and clinical outcomes for millions of patients in need

Headquarter

New York, NY

Plinabulin for CIN, US NDA PDUFA November 30, 2021

Lead Asset

Plinabulin for NSCLC, est. NDA filing 1H 2022

Partnerships:

Plinabulin in Greater China - Co-development &

Commercial Partnership with Hengrui

Subsidiary SEED Therapeutics (proprietary TPD Platform)

$800M partnership with Eli Lilly

Lead Asset Plinabulin:

"A Pipeline in a Drug"

Cash position

$76.3 million as of June 30, 2021 + $45 M from Hengrui upfront and investment

CIN

NSCLC

IO

Plinabulin + G-CSF for CIN Prevention

DUBLN-3: Plinabulin + Docetaxel for

Triple I/O combo in multiple cancer

2nd/3rd line NSCLC, EGFR wild type

indications in early development,

Indication

Positive Topline Final phase 3 OS data

including 7 cancers at MD Anderson

Breakthrough Designation (BTD) and NDA

reported in August 2021

Efficacy data for phase 1 SCLC at ASCO

accepted with Priority Review from US

Late-breaking oral presentation of

2021

and China FDA

DUBLIN-3 data at ESMO on 9/20/2021

3

Two Near-Term NDAs & Robust Drug Development Pipeline

Indication /

Program

Trial Name /

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Commercial

Status/Next Milestone

Target

Collaborator

Rights1

U.S. and China NDA accepted with Priority

CIN

PROTECTIVE-1

Review; US PDUFA Nov. 30, 2021

Hengrui Co-development and-

(All cancer, all

Plinabulin + pegfilgrastim

Phase 3 primary endpoint met in pivotal data announced November 2020

Global

stage

& PROTECTIVE-2

Commercialization partnership in Greater

chemo)

China

Late

Phase 3 primary and secondary endpoints

met in pivotal data

announced

Positive topline Phase 3 data August 2021

NSCLC

Plinabulin + docetaxel

DUBLIN-3

August 2021

Global

Late-breaking presentation at ESMO

(2nd/3rd line)

Sept 20, 2021

Hengrui partnership in Greater China

IO

Plinabulin + nivolumab +

US sites, including

SCLC

Rutgers University as

Global

Phase 1 completed

Combo (IIT)

ipilimumab

lead site

Triple

7 cancers

Plinabulin + PD-1/PD-L1 +

(PD-1/PD-L1

Global

Initiate Phase 1 in 7 cancers in June 2021

radiation/chemo

failed)

IO

Oral T cell

BPI-002

Global

co-stimulator

-initiated

IKK inhibitor

BPI-003

Global

Investigator

Oral neo-antigen

BPI-004

Global

generator

Therapeutics

KRAS and

Targeted Protein degradation

Global

Potential additional partnerships

additional targets

(TPD, molecule glue platform)

SEED

Multiple

Global

$800M collaboration

4

1Global rights to Plinabulin ex-China. 58% ownership of Chinese subsidiary, Dalian Wanchunbulin Pharmaceuticals Ltd., which owns Chinese

rights to Plinabulin. BeyondSpring owns 100% of global rights to Plinabulin. SEED Therapeutics is a ~60%-owned BeyondSpring subsidiary.

Plinabulin Franchise: Pipeline in a Drug

Clinical Confirmation

Expand

Positive Phase 3 Topline OS data (n=559) & potential NDA filing 1H 2022

Confirmed in 6 clinical studies (n>1200)

& Filed for NDA approval

Transform

Promising early clinical efficacy data

  • 7 different cancers in phase 1/2 study

CIN (BTD & Priority Review)

NSCLC

Multiple Cancers (I/O Combo)

Synergistic MOA with Checkpoint

Superior Regimen vs. SOC

Strong MOA Rationale &

Inhibitors & Promising Preclinical &

PDUFA 11/30/2021

Successful DUBLIN-3 phase 3 Study

Early Clinical Efficacy Data

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BeyondSpring Inc. published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 04:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
