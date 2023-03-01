BeyondSpring : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K

On February 28, 2023, BeyondSpring Inc. (the "Company") reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
BEYONDSPRING INC.
AUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF JUNE 30, 2022
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars ("$"), except for number of shares and per share data)
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2022
$
$
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
41,625
30,740
Short-term investments
30,743
21,197
Advances to suppliers
1,735
2,164
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,020
1,628
Total current assets
75,123
55,729
Noncurrent assets:
Property and equipment, net
1,422
1,909
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,984
6,013
Other noncurrent assets
3,119
114
Total noncurrent assets
6,525
8,036
Total assets
81,648
63,765
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
1,656
1,161
Accrued expenses
3,858
2,702
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
538
811
Deferred revenue
1,369
1,351
Long-term loans, current portion
1,569
-
Other current liabilities
6,165
5,084
Total current liabilities
15,155
11,109
Noncurrent liabilities:
Operating lease liabilities
1,468
4,471
Deferred revenue
37,939
35,758
Other noncurrent liabilities
709
692
Total noncurrent liabilities
40,116
40,921
Total liabilities
55,271
52,030
Commitments and contingencies
Mezzanine equity
Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interests
5,454
10,674
Equity
Ordinary shares ($0.0001par value; 500,000,000shares authorized; 38,927,563and 38,955,376shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)
4
4
Additional paid-in capital
369,200
368,473
Accumulated deficit
(341,997
)
(360,486
)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(523
)
117
Total BeyondSpring Inc.'s shareholders' equity
26,684
8,108
Noncontrolling interests
(5,761
)
(7,047
)
Total equity
20,923
1,061
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity
81,648
63,765
BEYONDSPRING INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2022
(Amounts in thousandsof U.S. Dollars ("$"), except for number of shares and per share data)
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2022
$
$
Revenue
676
676
Operating expenses
Research and development
(22,643
)
(13,992
)
General and administrative
(15,432
)
(7,492
)
Loss from operations
(37,399
)
(20,808
)
Foreign exchange, net
44
(350
)
Interest income
61
41
Interest expenses
(46
)
(17
)
Other income, net
3
1,259
Loss before income tax
(37,337
)
(19,875
)
Income tax expenses
-
(289
)
Net loss
(37,337
)
(20,164
)
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,041
)
(1,675
)
Net loss attributable to BeyondSpring Inc.
(36,296
)
(18,489
)
Net loss per share
Basic and diluted
(0.93
)
(0.47
)
Weighted-average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
39,007,749
39,065,710
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustment (loss) gain
(75
)
949
Unrealized holding gain
-
30
Comprehensive loss
(37,412
)
(19,185
)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,047
)
(1,336
)
Comprehensive loss attributable to BeyondSpring Inc.
