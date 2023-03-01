BeyondSpring : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K

Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ On February 28, 2023, BeyondSpring Inc. (the "Company") reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This Report on Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into the Registration Statements on Form F-3, File No. 333-257639 and File No. 333-249816, and the Registration Statements on Form S-8, File No. 333-216639 and File No. 333-240082, of the Company.

BEYONDSPRING INC.

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF JUNE 30, 2022

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars ("$"), except for number of shares and per share data)

December 31, 2021 June 30, 2022 $ $ Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 41,625 30,740 Short-term investments 30,743 21,197 Advances to suppliers 1,735 2,164 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,020 1,628 Total current assets 75,123 55,729 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 1,422 1,909 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,984 6,013 Other noncurrent assets 3,119 114 Total noncurrent assets 6,525 8,036 Total assets 81,648 63,765 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 1,656 1,161 Accrued expenses 3,858 2,702 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 538 811 Deferred revenue 1,369 1,351 Long-term loans, current portion 1,569 - Other current liabilities 6,165 5,084 Total current liabilities 15,155 11,109 Noncurrent liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 1,468 4,471 Deferred revenue 37,939 35,758 Other noncurrent liabilities 709 692 Total noncurrent liabilities 40,116 40,921 Total liabilities 55,271 52,030 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interests 5,454 10,674 Equity Ordinary shares ($0.0001par value; 500,000,000shares authorized; 38,927,563and 38,955,376shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively) 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 369,200 368,473 Accumulated deficit (341,997 ) (360,486 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (523 ) 117 Total BeyondSpring Inc.'s shareholders' equity 26,684 8,108 Noncontrolling interests (5,761 ) (7,047 ) Total equity 20,923 1,061 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 81,648 63,765

BEYONDSPRING INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2022

(Amounts in thousandsof U.S. Dollars ("$"), except for number of shares and per share data)