    BYSI   KYG108301006

BEYONDSPRING INC.

(BYSI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-28 pm EST
1.890 USD   -2.58%
BeyondSpring : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K
PU
02/24Ramon Mohanlal Left Beyondspring Inc. as the Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President
CI
01/25Capitalgainsreport : Biotech Stocks To Watch in 2023: PBIO, BYSI, NRSN, MXCT, OSUR
AQ
BeyondSpring : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K

03/01/2023 | 12:38am EST
Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐

On February 28, 2023, BeyondSpring Inc. (the "Company") reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

This Report on Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into the Registration Statements on Form F-3, File No. 333-257639 and File No. 333-249816, and the Registration Statements on Form S-8, File No. 333-216639 and File No. 333-240082, of the Company.

BEYONDSPRING INC.

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF JUNE 30, 2022

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars ("$"), except for number of shares and per share data)

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2022

$ $

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

41,625 30,740

Short-term investments

30,743 21,197

Advances to suppliers

1,735 2,164

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,020 1,628

Total current assets

75,123 55,729

Noncurrent assets:

Property and equipment, net

1,422 1,909

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,984 6,013

Other noncurrent assets

3,119 114

Total noncurrent assets

6,525 8,036

Total assets

81,648 63,765

Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

1,656 1,161

Accrued expenses

3,858 2,702

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

538 811

Deferred revenue

1,369 1,351

Long-term loans, current portion

1,569 -

Other current liabilities

6,165 5,084

Total current liabilities

15,155 11,109

Noncurrent liabilities:

Operating lease liabilities

1,468 4,471

Deferred revenue

37,939 35,758

Other noncurrent liabilities

709 692

Total noncurrent liabilities

40,116 40,921

Total liabilities

55,271 52,030

Commitments and contingencies

Mezzanine equity

Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interests

5,454 10,674

Equity

Ordinary shares ($0.0001par value; 500,000,000shares authorized; 38,927,563and 38,955,376shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively)

4 4

Additional paid-in capital

369,200 368,473

Accumulated deficit

(341,997 ) (360,486 )

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(523 ) 117

Total BeyondSpring Inc.'s shareholders' equity

26,684 8,108

Noncontrolling interests

(5,761 ) (7,047 )

Total equity

20,923 1,061

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

81,648 63,765

BEYONDSPRING INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2022

(Amounts in thousandsof U.S. Dollars ("$"), except for number of shares and per share data)

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2022

$ $

Revenue

676 676

Operating expenses

Research and development

(22,643 ) (13,992 )

General and administrative

(15,432 ) (7,492 )

Loss from operations

(37,399 ) (20,808 )

Foreign exchange, net

44 (350 )

Interest income

61 41

Interest expenses

(46 ) (17 )

Other income, net

3 1,259

Loss before income tax

(37,337 ) (19,875 )

Income tax expenses

- (289 )

Net loss

(37,337 ) (20,164 )

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,041 ) (1,675 )

Net loss attributable to BeyondSpring Inc.

(36,296 ) (18,489 )

Net loss per share

Basic and diluted

(0.93 ) (0.47 )

Weighted-average shares outstanding

Basic and diluted

39,007,749 39,065,710

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:

Foreign currency translation adjustment (loss) gain

(75 ) 949

Unrealized holding gain

- 30

Comprehensive loss

(37,412 ) (19,185 )

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,047 ) (1,336 )

Comprehensive loss attributable to BeyondSpring Inc.

(36,365 ) (17,849 )

Disclaimer

BeyondSpring Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 05:35:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
