BEYONDSPRING INC.

(BYSI)
BeyondSpring : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 6-K/A)

03/29/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K/A
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of March, 2021
Commission File Number: 001-38024
BeyondSpring Inc.
BeyondSpring Inc.
28 Liberty Street, 39th Floor
New York, New York 10005
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐
Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted solely to provide an attached annual report to security holders.
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐
Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted to furnish a report or other document that the registrant foreign private issuer must furnish and make public under the laws of the jurisdiction in which the registrant is incorporated, domiciled or legally organized (the registrant's 'home country'), or under the rules of the home country exchange on which the registrant's securities are traded, as long as the report or other document is not a press release, is not required to be and has not been distributed to the registrant's security holders, and, if discussing a material event, has already been the subject of a Form 6-K submission or other Commission filing on EDGAR.
BeyondSpring Inc. (the 'Company') hereby furnishes this amended Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K/A (this 'Amended Form 6-K') to amend the 6-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2021 (the 'Original Form 6-K'). The sole purpose of this Amended Form 6-K is to reflect the correction of a clerical error related to the day on which the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company was held from 'March 15, 2020' as it appeared in the Original Form 6-K, to 'March 15, 2021.'
Other than as expressly set forth above, this Form 6-K/A does not, and does not purport to, amend, update or restate the information in any other item of the Original Form 6-K, or reflect any events that have occurred after the Original Form 6-K was filed.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
BeyondSpring Inc.
By:
/s/ Lan Huang
Name:
Lan Huang
Title:
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Date: March 29, 2021


Disclaimer

BeyondSpring Inc. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 20:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
