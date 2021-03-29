BeyondSpring : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 6-K/A)

UNITED STATES

For the month of March, 2021

Commission File Number: 001-38024

BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc.

28 Liberty Street, 39th Floor

New York, New York 10005

(Address of principal executive office)

BeyondSpring Inc. (the 'Company') hereby furnishes this amended Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K/A (this 'Amended Form 6-K') to amend the 6-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2021 (the 'Original Form 6-K'). The sole purpose of this Amended Form 6-K is to reflect the correction of a clerical error related to the day on which the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company was held from 'March 15, 2020' as it appeared in the Original Form 6-K, to 'March 15, 2021.'

Other than as expressly set forth above, this Form 6-K/A does not, and does not purport to, amend, update or restate the information in any other item of the Original Form 6-K, or reflect any events that have occurred after the Original Form 6-K was filed.

BeyondSpring Inc. By: /s/ Lan Huang

Name: Lan Huang Title: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Date: March 29, 2021







