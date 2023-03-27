Advanced search
    BZT   GB00B1CKQD97

BEZANT RESOURCES PLC

(BZT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:27:14 2023-03-27 am EDT
0.0623 GBX   -4.22%
Bradda Head drilling locates high grade lithium

03/27/2023 | 09:40am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Bezant Resources PLC - copper-gold exploration and development company - Says its share purchase agreement to exchange its 27.5% stake in IDM Mankayan Pty Ltd for a 26.4% shareholding in IDM International Ltd has been approved by IDM International Shareholders, with SPA to occur within the next week.

----------

Great Southern Copper PLC - Chile-focused copper-gold exploration company - Announces assay results from its rock float sampling programme at its Victoria prospect in Chile. Says results show up to 2.1% copper and 4.29 grammes of gold per tonne. Notes that 39% of samples assay over 1% copper, while 67% assay over 0.5% copper. Says multiple outcropping vein-breccia structures have been identified, with evidence indicating the presence of high grade copper. No previous drilling has been carried out in the area. Chief Executive Sam Garrett comments: "The prospect is rapidly developing into a potentially high-grade Cu-Au target for the company and we are eagerly awaiting the results of our Phase 2 work which has identified multiple outcropping structures with evidence of the style of copper mineralisation that is observed in the float samples."

----------

Zamaz PLC - London-based e-commerce and retail technology aggregator of sustainable brands - Says wholly-owned Bella Dispensa Srl has made three acquisitions over six months, which have had a "strongly positive impact on financial performance". Notes that acquisitions are ice cream manufacturer Dallate Italia Srl, a 72% stake in luxury food retailer Eccellenze Srl and premium fresh meat retailer Ecocarne Srl. Adds that brand portfolio has seen growth following purchases, which are generating new partnerships and opportunities within distribution and product development. "The Board is very pleased with the speed at which the Growth Plan is being successfully implemented, resulting in the Company being ahead of schedule in terms of its performance and market position," Chair Martin Groak comments.

----------

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd - North America-focused lithium development company - Says it has identified lithium bearing minerals in about 60% of drill holes completed in its first drilling campaign at San Domingo in Arizona. Notes that the drilling campaign has tested just over 1% of Bradda's 23 square kilometre holding in Arizona, with 7,300 metres of drilling having been completed. Says first set of assays release show high grade visible lithium, with remaining 20% of assay results not yet received by the company. Adds that an initial shallow open pit mining approach is the most logical route, before any deeper workings are developed. Chief Executive Charles FitzRoy comments: "This next set of results from this first drill programme at San Domingo highlights further a distinct district scale potential with multiple areas showing promising results and high-grade lithium intersections with visible spodumene. As a result, Bradda is in the process of designing a follow-up drilling programme in H2 of this year aimed at testing additional ground within the much wider 23km2 of lithium pegmatite claims and leases held in Arizona. Funds are already in place for this work, and ongoing exploration work by our geologists suggests that we have only just scratched the surface of what we have at San Domingo."

----------

Invinity Energy Systems PLC - utility-grade energy storage manufacturer - Sells 1.5 megawatts to its Hungarian resale partner, STS Group, for a solar plus storage project in Osku, Hungary. Says project will see seven VS3 flow batteries coupled alongside a 2 megawatt solar array, to provide up to six hours of power. The project will be owned and operated by Ideona Group, while STS will install and integrate the battery. Says delivery of the batteries is expected to begin in the second half of 2023. "This achievement reflects the effectiveness of Invinity's strategy of engaging with strong regional partners to build global demand for our products and emphasises the commercial momentum we expect will be the hallmark of Invinity's business through the first half of 2023," Chief Commercial Officer Matt Harper says.

----------

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEZANT RESOURCES PLC -4.22% 0.06226 Delayed Quote.-23.53%
BRADDA HEAD LITHIUM LIMITED -5.28% 5.02 Delayed Quote.-35.76%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.33% 189.65 End-of-day quote.3.24%
GOLD -1.30% 1948.18 Delayed Quote.8.42%
GREAT SOUTHERN COPPER PLC 6.25% 1.7 Delayed Quote.-27.27%
INVINITY ENERGY SYSTEMS PLC 11.61% 32.925 Delayed Quote.-31.40%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION 0.17% 71.19 Delayed Quote.17.97%
ZAMAZ PLC 4.19% 11.2 Delayed Quote.7.50%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,06 M -1,29 M -1,29 M
Net cash 2021 0,73 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,31 M 4,04 M 4,04 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart BEZANT RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Bezant Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEZANT RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raju Samtani Finance Director
Colin Bird Non-Executive Chairman
Edward Slowey Technical Director
Ronnie Bongon Siapno Independent Non-Executive Director
Evan Kirby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEZANT RESOURCES PLC-23.53%4
BHP GROUP LIMITED-4.36%146 745
RIO TINTO PLC-9.40%108 438
GLENCORE PLC-19.86%72 135
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.63%41 678
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-21.58%37 635
