Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunications Corp. Ltd.

(the "Company")

April 10, 2024

Attn.



Israel Securities Authority



Tel Aviv Stock

Exchange Ltd.

Immediate report - Motion for certification of a derivative claim

Further to the Company's immediate reports of June 24, 2018 and September 20, 2023, and to section 2.18.2(B) of the Description of the Company's Operations in the Company's Periodic Report for 2023, regarding a motion for disclosure and review of documents under Section 198 of the Companies Law, 1999, to review the filing of a motion for a derivative claim on behalf of the Company, regarding the sale of the Company's shares in 2016 by B Communications Ltd., the holder of the control permit in the Company ("B Communications"), and regarding the judgment that was handed down striking out the motion, the Company hereby announces that on April 9, 2024, the Company received a motion for certification of a derivative claim on behalf of the Company and/or a double derivative claim on behalf of the subsidiary yes Television and Communication Services Ltd., against Shaul Elovitch and B Communications, which was filed by the applicant in the procedure.



The claims included in the motion for certification of a derivative claim are similar to those in the motion for disclosure from 2018 as set out above.



The Company is studying the motion and it will respond at the times stipulated by law.

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd.