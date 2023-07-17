Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunications Corp. Ltd.

July 17, 2023

Supplementary immediate report - Petition to the High Court of Justice regarding calculation of the investment obligation of yes and HOT in local productions

Further to the Company's immediate report dated April 16, 2023 and the update to the report in the first quarter of 2023 to section 5.16 of the chapter Description of the Company's Business in the Company's Periodic Report for 2022, regarding a petition filed with the High Court of Justice for orders nisi regarding revenues that yes and Hot are required to include in the calculation of their annual investment in the purchase or production of local productions under the Communications Law - a supplementary immediate report is hereby issued, whereby on July 16, 2023, the Company received notification from yes that a judgment was handed down ordering the dismissal of the petition while maintaining the claims of the parties.

