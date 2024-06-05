"Bezeq Energy", which was established by Bezeq and PowerGen of Generation Fund in an equal partnership, will offer consumers the most cost-effective pricing. The combined capabilities of the companies is the key to the new company's value proposition

99% of consumers in Israel are still customers of the Israel Electric Corporation; "Bezeq Energy" intends to open up the market to competition and allow the consumer to move to simple and easy savings

Electricity will be supplied from diverse sources, with 35% defined as green electricity from renewable energy sources

"Bezeq Energy" will offer the most attractive pricing on the market from day one, with no fine print or long-term commitments

The range of tracks offered to private and business customers under the brand will be open to everyone

Apart from the price, "Bezeq Energy" offers a smart app to provide customers with convenience, control, and transparency

Holon, Israel - June 4, 2024 - Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunications Corp., Limited (TASE: BEZQ), Israel's leading telecommunications provider, announced today the launch of Bezeq Energy, the electricity brand of the Bezeq-Gen joint company.

Bezeq Energy will offer the most attractive pricing on the market from day one - with no fine print or long-term commitments, along with efficient, convenient, simple and smart digital-human customer service.

The Company's household and business customers will be able to choose from a range of tracks with the most suitable option for them for efficient and cost-effective electricity consumption.

For example, a private household that switches to Bezeq Energy will receive a discount on electricity according to preferences and lifestyle. Consumers will be able to choose between a fixed 7% discount from the date of connection throughout the week, around the clock; a 15% discount from Sunday to Thursday from 7:00 to 17:00; or a 20% discount from Sunday to Thursday from 23:00 to 7:00.

The business sector will also benefit from discounts on electricity through Bezeq Energy, and small businesses with a home meter will be offered three tracks, including 7% at any time of the day, 15% during the day only, or 20% at night only, based on the nature of their consumption. Larger customers with a general meter will receive a 7% discount at any time of the day, and business customers with low and high voltage time of use tariffs (TAOZ) will receive a special offer tailored to their needs.

At today's launch in Tel Aviv, the companies presented the potential market segment, the variety and scope of energy sources, advantages in joining forces between the companies, project objectives, electricity tracks, methods of joining, and the project's branding and campaign.

Bezeq Energy estimates that thanks to the easy and simple transition and Bezeq's large and well-oiled marketing system and large customer base, it will become a significant player in the electricity market within a few months and will break through the current static situation, where 99% of household consumers are customers of the Israel Electric Corporation.

As part of the collaboration between the two companies, PowerGen, will supply Bezeq Energy with electricity generated from its production facilities, including natural gas power plants, gas engines, solar installations, and storage. In the generation segment, PowerGen has a combined capacity of 956 MW in conventional technologies and 121 MW in renewable energy sources. PowerGen has experience in the supply of electricity to large-scale customers in the market. Bezeq Energy's electricity will be supplied from a range of generation sources, with emphasis on renewable energies, with 35% of the electricity being green.

Consumers can join the service from today, through a simple and fast digital process. For Bezeq's electricity customers, as well as its Internet customers, the company will provide a digital-human customer service including services on WhatsApp, the app, the website, and at call centers. The Company emphasizes that you do not have to be a Bezeq customer to join the electricity service and benefit from the discounts.

Along with the launch of the electricity tracks, Bezeq Energy offers a unique service of an innovative app to allow smart, convenient, and transparent electricity consumption. The app will allow management and control of electricity expenses, display current data on electricity consumption in real time with clear segmentation by day and hour, and will also provide practical tips for saving electricity based on the data.

Nir David, CEO of Bezeq "Bezeq's entry into the electricity supply sector is a real competitive opportunity in the electricity market. As a giant in infrastructure and services for households and businesses, Bezeq brings extensive experience, skilled service, affordable prices for household and business consumers, and technology to make the transition easy and convenient.. All this will help us break through the barrier to the consumer's transition to new electricity suppliers. The real competition in the electricity market begins today."

Yoav Har Even, CEO of PowerGen: "Bezeq Energy will lead to a revolution in the electricity sector and will open up real competition in the market. Today's launch is the embodiment of Powergen's vision and strategy, which, as an integrated energy company, operates along the entire value chain - from generation and storage of electricity to delivery to the end consumer, using diverse production technologies to ensure reliable and efficient supply. Bezeq Energy's customers will benefit from advantages that are only possible due to the strong connection between PowerGen and Bezeq, which will maximize capabilities."