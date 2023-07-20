Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : announces Q2 2023 earnings webcast call
Today at 07:32 am
PRESS RELEASE
BEZEQ ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023
EARNINGSWEBCAST CALL
Holon, Israel - July 19, 2023-Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Limited (TASE: BEZQ), Israel's leading telecommunications provider, will conduct its Second Quarter 2023 webcast call on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 8:00 AM EST / 3:00 PM Israel time, hosted by Mr. Gil Sharon, Bezeq's Chairman, Mr. Ran Guron, Bezeq's CEO, Mr. Ilan Sigal, CEO of Pelephone and yes and Mr. Tobi Fischbein, Bezeq's Chief Financial Officer.
Participants are invited to join the webcast by clicking:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85903291482
The webcast link as well as presentation materials, including Bezeq's earnings release and financial metrics will be available on the investor relations section of the Bezeq corporate websiteathttps://ir.bezeq.co.il/.
About Bezeq
Bezeq, Israel's leading telecommunications service provider, was established in 1984. The Company has led Israel into the new era of communications by focusing on the most advanced technologies and services. Bezeq and its subsidiaries offer the full range of telecommunications services including domestic, international and cellular phone services, broadband Internet, and other data communications, cloud and digital services, satellite and Internet based multi-channel TV, and corporate networks. For more information about Bezeq please visit the corporate website atwww.ir.bezeq.co.il.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2023 11:31:09 UTC.
