Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Immediate Supplementary Report - Dismissal of petition to approve class action

Supplementary Immediate Report
Dismissal of Petition to Approve Class Action
Further to the Company's immediate report dated December 11, 2019 and what is stated in section 2.18.1(M) of the chapter containing a description of the Company's business operations in the Company's 2020 periodic report, regarding a petition to approve a class action against the Company. In the petition it was claimed that additional services of the Company were added when ordering a regular telephone line, that were not requested and without the customers' knowledge.
A supplementary Immediate Report is hereby provided that on May 18, 2021 the court handed down a ruling dismissing the petition for approval, at the petitioner's request, after it was found that the petitioner was unsuitable to serve as the claimant in the proceedings. The proceedings were thus terminated.
The above information constitutes a translation of theImmediate Reportpublished by the Company. The Hebrew version wassubmitted by the Company tothe relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the bindingversion and the only onehaving legal effect. This translation was preparedfor convenience purposes only.
