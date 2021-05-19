Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Immediate Supplementary Report - Dismissal of petition to approve class action

Supplementary Immediate Report

Dismissal of Petition to Approve Class Action

Further to the Company's immediate report dated December 11, 2019 and what is stated in section 2.18.1(M) of the chapter containing a description of the Company's business operations in the Company's 2020 periodic report, regarding a petition to approve a class action against the Company. In the petition it was claimed that additional services of the Company were added when ordering a regular telephone line, that were not requested and without the customers' knowledge.

A supplementary Immediate Report is hereby provided that on May 18, 2021 the court handed down a ruling dismissing the petition for approval, at the petitioner's request, after it was found that the petitioner was unsuitable to serve as the claimant in the proceedings. The proceedings were thus terminated.

Yours sincerely,

'Bezeq' The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited

The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version was submitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only .