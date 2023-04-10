Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Additional amendments to compensation policy, annual general meeting, April 20, 2023
Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd.
Compensation Policy for Officers
April 2023
1
Contents
Page
1.
Definitions
3
2.
Purpose of the document
4
3.
Policy objective and considerations in determining the policy
4
4.
Officers
5
5.
Parameters for reviewing the compensation conditions
5
6.
Entities involved in establishing the policy
6
7.
Structure of the Company's compensation - general
6
7.1
The fixed component
6
7.1.1
Base salary
6
7.1.2 Benefits and fringe benefits
7
7.1.3 Severance pay and retirement conditions
7
7.2
The variable component
8
7.2.1
Performance-linked bonus (grant)
8
7.2.2
Equity-based compensation
13
7.2.3
Special bonuses
14
7.3
Ratio of the fixed component to the variable components
16
8.
Additional terms of office and employment
16
8.1
Insurance
16
8.2
Indemnification
17
8.3
Exemption
17
9.
Directors' fees
17
10.
Present arrangements
18
11.
Rules of control, reporting and correction of irregularities
18
2
1.
Definitions
Stock Options
-
Options exercisable into ordinary shares of the Company
including, inter alia, options whose exercise is conditional on
the achievement of certain goals;
Bezeq
-
Bezeq Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd.
Bezeq International
-
Bezeq International Ltd.
Advance Notice
-
Notice given to an employee by the Company prior to his
dismissal, and notice given to the Company by an employee
prior to his resignation from the Company, in accordance with
the provisions of the Advance Notice for Dismissal and
Resignation Law, 2001 and/or in accordance with the
employee's employment agreement.
The Company
-
Bezeq or each of the material subsidiaries, as the case may
be.
Significant subsidiaries
-
Pelephone, Bezeq International, yes and all other companies
controlled by Bezeq and so long as the compensation
committee and Bezeq's board of directors determined that it
is a significant subsidiary of the group.
The Law or the Companies
-
The Companies Law, 1999.
Law
The CEOs
-
The CEO of Bezeq, CEOs of the material subsidiaries and
Senior Group Managers.
The VPs
-
Any Officer at Bezeq, as defined in the Companies Law, who
is not a director and not a CEO.
The Group
-
Bezeq together with its significant subsidiaries.
Compensation Committee
-
A committee of the Board of Directors of Bezeq which meets
the conditions prescribed in Section 118A of the Companies
Law concerning a compensation committee.
yes
-
D.B.S. Satellite Services (1998) Ltd.
The Compensation Policy
-
Compensation policy for Officers of Bezeq in accordance with
or the Policy
the provisions and requirements of section 267A of the
Companies Law.
The Officers
-
The Officers who are subject to the Compensation Policy
pursuant to the provisions of section 4.1 of this document.
The Officers of Bezeq
-
The CEO of Bezeq and the VPs.
Pelephone
-
Pelephone Communications Ltd.
Adjusted free cash flow
-
Calculated as cash from operating activities less cash for the
purchase/sale of fixed and intangible assets (net), and net of
payments in respect of leases;
Terms of office and
-
As this term is defined in the Companies Law, as may be
employment
revised from time to time. At the date of approval of the
compensation policy according to this document, the
language of the Law is: the terms of office or employment of
an officer, including the grant of an exemption, insurance,
undertaking to indemnify or indemnification under a permit to
3
Stock Options
-
Options exercisable into ordinary shares of the Company
including, inter alia, options whose exercise is conditional on
the achievement of certain goals;
indemnify, termination bonus, and any bonus, other payment,
or undertaking to make such payment, which are given on
account of the said office or employment.
Regulations for
-
The Companies (Rules Concerning Compensation and
compensation of external
Expenses for an External Director) Regulations, 2000.
directors
EBITDA
-
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, as defined in the chapter "Description of the
Company's Business" in the annual periodic reports of the
Company.
-
Calculated as EBITDA net of expenses / other operating
Adjusted EBITDA
income (net)/ losses /profit from decrease / increase in value
(including losses from continued depreciation) and effects of
applying IFRS 16 "Leases" and net of expenses relating to
share-based payments.
2.Purpose of the document
The purpose of this document is to define and detail the compensation policy for the Officers in the Group who are subject to this Policy as described in section 4.1 below. The Policy addresses the scope and composition of the compensation, and the manner in which it is determined in accordance with the provisions of section 267A of the Companies Law and under any law. The Policy relates to the overall compensation for the Company's officers for their work (in the framework of an employment agreement) and/or the services they render (in the framework of a management agreement) to the Company and/or the Group, as the case may be.
It is emphasized that this Policy does not grant the Officers any right to receive any compensation as specified in this Compensation Policy by virtue of the adoption of this Compensation Policy. The compensation to which the Officers currently serving in the Group or officers who serve in it in the future will be entitled, will be based on the specific conditions defined for them individually and approved by the competent organs, subject to the provisions of any law as may be from time to time.
This Policy should not be seen as exhausting all the provisions of the law or the definitions in it. This Policy does not constitute an alternative to or derogate from the provisions laid down by existing statutes and regulations.
This Compensation Policy will come into force on April 20, 20231.
3.Objective of the Policy and considerations in its determinationThe objectives of the Compensation Policy are as follows:
To help advance the goals of the Company and the Group, work plans, and the policy of the Company in a long-term perspective, and to ensure that there is a correlation between the goals of the Company and the Group and the goals of management, and the compensation paid to the Officers.
To create a worthy array of compensation for the Officers, taking into account, inter alia, the size of the Group or the Company, the nature of their business activity, their risk management policy, and the goals which it aspires to achieve from time to time.
1 The amendment to section 7.2.1.3 regarding the delegation of authority for the matter of determining the composition of the bonus is effective as of December 26, 2022 with respect to 2023 (onward). The amendment to section 7.1.1 regarding the linkage of the base salary is valid as of January 1, 2023..
4
To enable the Company and the Group to recruit and retain senior managers with the ability to lead them to long-term business success, to attain their goals and to confront the challenges they face.
To provide the Officers with a sense of partnership with the Company's business results, all without deviating from the risk management policy of the Group and of the Company.
To create an appropriate balance between the various compensation components - fixed and variable, short-term versus long-term, etc.
4.The Officers
The Officers referred to in the Compensation Policy are the CEOs2 and the VPs at Bezeq, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
The Compensation Policy also addresses the terms of office of the other directors of Bezeq (Section 9), which for the purposes of this document are not included in the definition of "Officers".
5.Parameters for reviewing the compensation conditions
Following are general parameters that are likely to be taken into account when reviewing the compensation conditions of the Officers:
The qualifications, skills, expertise, professional experience and achievements of the officer.
The position, degree of responsibility, and previous salary agreements signed with the Officer.
The Officer's contribution to the performance, profit and stability of the Company and/or the Group, as the case may be.
The degree of responsibility imposed on the Officer in respect of his position in the Company and/or the Group, as the case may be.
The Company's and/or the Group's need to retain the Officer in view of his skills, knowledge and/or special expertise.
The size of the Group and/or the Company and the scope and nature of their activity.
The market conditions, competition and regulatory environment in which the Company and/or the Group operates.
The reasonability of the compensation mechanisms and scope of the amounts in relation to accepted conditions in the market for officers serving in similar positions in similar companies.
Review of the ratio of the fixed component to the variable components based on the definitions prescribed as part of the Policy.
Review of the ratio between the cost of the terms of office and employment of the Officer to the cost of salary/compensation average of the other employees of the Group and/or of the relevant company (including temporary placement workers who are hired in the Group or the relevant company), and in particular the ratio to the average cost of the salary/compensation and to the cost of the median salary/compensation of such workers and the effect of the gaps between them on work relations in the Group and/or the Company, as the case may be. On this matter, "temporary placement workers who are hired in the Group or the relevant company", as the case may be, and "cost of salary", have the meaning assigned to
2 It is clarified that subject to any law, in the event of a merger of Bezeq with a material subsidiary or a merger of material subsidiaries, should that occur, then the provisions of the Compensation Policy will continue to apply to the CEO of the material subsidiary, and for the purpose of the Compensation Policy he will continue to be considered CEO of a material subsidiary even if his title in the Group is different.
