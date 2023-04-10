Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEZQ   IL0002300114

BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD

(BEZQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-09
4.883 ILS   +0.41%
12:26pBezeq Israel Telecommunication : Additional amendments to compensation policy, annual general meeting, April 20, 2023
PU
12:16pBezeq Israel Telecommunication : Amended Notice of Convening a Special General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders - April 20 2023
PU
03/29Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Transcript – Earnings Webcast - English
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Additional amendments to compensation policy, annual general meeting, April 20, 2023

04/10/2023 | 12:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd.

Compensation Policy for Officers

April 2023

1

Contents

Page

1.

Definitions

3

2.

Purpose of the document

4

3.

Policy objective and considerations in determining the policy

4

4.

Officers

5

5.

Parameters for reviewing the compensation conditions

5

6.

Entities involved in establishing the policy

6

7.

Structure of the Company's compensation - general

6

7.1

The fixed component

6

7.1.1

Base salary

6

7.1.2 Benefits and fringe benefits

7

7.1.3 Severance pay and retirement conditions

7

7.2

The variable component

8

7.2.1

Performance-linked bonus (grant)

8

7.2.2

Equity-based compensation

13

7.2.3

Special bonuses

14

7.3

Ratio of the fixed component to the variable components

16

8.

Additional terms of office and employment

16

8.1

Insurance

16

8.2

Indemnification

17

8.3

Exemption

17

9.

Directors' fees

17

10.

Present arrangements

18

11.

Rules of control, reporting and correction of irregularities

18

2

1.

Definitions

Stock Options

-

Options exercisable into ordinary shares of the Company

including, inter alia, options whose exercise is conditional on

the achievement of certain goals;

Bezeq

-

Bezeq Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd.

Bezeq International

-

Bezeq International Ltd.

Advance Notice

-

Notice given to an employee by the Company prior to his

dismissal, and notice given to the Company by an employee

prior to his resignation from the Company, in accordance with

the provisions of the Advance Notice for Dismissal and

Resignation Law, 2001 and/or in accordance with the

employee's employment agreement.

The Company

-

Bezeq or each of the material subsidiaries, as the case may

be.

Significant subsidiaries

-

Pelephone, Bezeq International, yes and all other companies

controlled by Bezeq and so long as the compensation

committee and Bezeq's board of directors determined that it

is a significant subsidiary of the group.

The Law or the Companies

-

The Companies Law, 1999.

Law

The CEOs

-

The CEO of Bezeq, CEOs of the material subsidiaries and

Senior Group Managers.

The VPs

-

Any Officer at Bezeq, as defined in the Companies Law, who

is not a director and not a CEO.

The Group

-

Bezeq together with its significant subsidiaries.

Compensation Committee

-

A committee of the Board of Directors of Bezeq which meets

the conditions prescribed in Section 118A of the Companies

Law concerning a compensation committee.

yes

-

D.B.S. Satellite Services (1998) Ltd.

The Compensation Policy

-

Compensation policy for Officers of Bezeq in accordance with

or the Policy

the provisions and requirements of section 267A of the

Companies Law.

The Officers

-

The Officers who are subject to the Compensation Policy

pursuant to the provisions of section 4.1 of this document.

The Officers of Bezeq

-

The CEO of Bezeq and the VPs.

Pelephone

-

Pelephone Communications Ltd.

Adjusted free cash flow

-

Calculated as cash from operating activities less cash for the

purchase/sale of fixed and intangible assets (net), and net of

payments in respect of leases;

Terms of office and

-

As this term is defined in the Companies Law, as may be

employment

revised from time to time. At the date of approval of the

compensation policy according to this document, the

language of the Law is: the terms of office or employment of

an officer, including the grant of an exemption, insurance,

undertaking to indemnify or indemnification under a permit to

3

Stock Options

-

Options exercisable into ordinary shares of the Company

including, inter alia, options whose exercise is conditional on

the achievement of certain goals;

indemnify, termination bonus, and any bonus, other payment,

or undertaking to make such payment, which are given on

account of the said office or employment.

Regulations for

-

The Companies (Rules Concerning Compensation and

compensation of external

Expenses for an External Director) Regulations, 2000.

directors

EBITDA

-

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization, as defined in the chapter "Description of the

Company's Business" in the annual periodic reports of the

Company.

-

Calculated as EBITDA net of expenses / other operating

Adjusted EBITDA

income (net)/ losses /profit from decrease / increase in value

(including losses from continued depreciation) and effects of

applying IFRS 16 "Leases" and net of expenses relating to

share-based payments.

2. Purpose of the document

  1. The purpose of this document is to define and detail the compensation policy for the Officers in the Group who are subject to this Policy as described in section 4.1 below. The Policy addresses the scope and composition of the compensation, and the manner in which it is determined in accordance with the provisions of section 267A of the Companies Law and under any law. The Policy relates to the overall compensation for the Company's officers for their work (in the framework of an employment agreement) and/or the services they render (in the framework of a management agreement) to the Company and/or the Group, as the case may be.
  2. It is emphasized that this Policy does not grant the Officers any right to receive any compensation as specified in this Compensation Policy by virtue of the adoption of this Compensation Policy. The compensation to which the Officers currently serving in the Group or officers who serve in it in the future will be entitled, will be based on the specific conditions defined for them individually and approved by the competent organs, subject to the provisions of any law as may be from time to time.
    This Policy should not be seen as exhausting all the provisions of the law or the definitions in it. This Policy does not constitute an alternative to or derogate from the provisions laid down by existing statutes and regulations.
  3. This Compensation Policy will come into force on April 20, 20231.

3. Objective of the Policy and considerations in its determinationThe objectives of the Compensation Policy are as follows:

  • To help advance the goals of the Company and the Group, work plans, and the policy of the Company in a long-term perspective, and to ensure that there is a correlation between the goals of the Company and the Group and the goals of management, and the compensation paid to the Officers.
  • To create a worthy array of compensation for the Officers, taking into account, inter alia, the size of the Group or the Company, the nature of their business activity, their risk management policy, and the goals which it aspires to achieve from time to time.

1 The amendment to section 7.2.1.3 regarding the delegation of authority for the matter of determining the composition of the bonus is effective as of December 26, 2022 with respect to 2023 (onward). The amendment to section 7.1.1 regarding the linkage of the base salary is valid as of January 1, 2023..

4

  • To enable the Company and the Group to recruit and retain senior managers with the ability to lead them to long-term business success, to attain their goals and to confront the challenges they face.
  • To provide the Officers with a sense of partnership with the Company's business results, all without deviating from the risk management policy of the Group and of the Company.
  • To create an appropriate balance between the various compensation components - fixed and variable, short-term versus long-term, etc.

4. The Officers

  1. The Officers referred to in the Compensation Policy are the CEOs2 and the VPs at Bezeq, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
  2. The Compensation Policy also addresses the terms of office of the other directors of Bezeq (Section 9), which for the purposes of this document are not included in the definition of "Officers".

5. Parameters for reviewing the compensation conditions

Following are general parameters that are likely to be taken into account when reviewing the compensation conditions of the Officers:

  • The qualifications, skills, expertise, professional experience and achievements of the officer.
  • The position, degree of responsibility, and previous salary agreements signed with the Officer.
  • The Officer's contribution to the performance, profit and stability of the Company and/or the Group, as the case may be.
  • The degree of responsibility imposed on the Officer in respect of his position in the Company and/or the Group, as the case may be.
  • The Company's and/or the Group's need to retain the Officer in view of his skills, knowledge and/or special expertise.
  • The size of the Group and/or the Company and the scope and nature of their activity.
  • The market conditions, competition and regulatory environment in which the Company and/or the Group operates.
  • The reasonability of the compensation mechanisms and scope of the amounts in relation to accepted conditions in the market for officers serving in similar positions in similar companies.
  • Review of the ratio of the fixed component to the variable components based on the definitions prescribed as part of the Policy.
    • Review of the ratio between the cost of the terms of office and employment of the Officer to the cost of salary/compensation average of the other employees of the Group and/or of the relevant company (including temporary placement workers who are hired in the Group or the relevant company), and in particular the ratio to the average cost of the salary/compensation and to the cost of the median salary/compensation of such workers and the effect of the gaps between them on work relations in the Group and/or the Company, as the case may be. On this matter, "temporary placement workers who are hired in the Group or the relevant company", as the case may be, and "cost of salary", have the meaning assigned to

2 It is clarified that subject to any law, in the event of a merger of Bezeq with a material subsidiary or a merger of material subsidiaries, should that occur, then the provisions of the Compensation Policy will continue to apply to the CEO of the material subsidiary, and for the purpose of the Compensation Policy he will continue to be considered CEO of a material subsidiary even if his title in the Group is different.

5

Disclaimer

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 16:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD
12:26pBezeq Israel Telecommunication : Additional amendments to compensation policy, annual gene..
PU
12:16pBezeq Israel Telecommunication : Amended Notice of Convening a Special General Meeting of ..
PU
03/29Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Transcript – Earnings Webcast - English
PU
03/22Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Immediate Report - Results of a tender for early commitme..
PU
03/19Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : - Immediate Report - Assessment of a possible issuance of..
PU
03/14Transcript : Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd, Q4 2022 Earnings C..
CI
03/14Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Investor Presentation-Financial Results 2022
PU
03/14Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Annual general meeting, amended compensation policy, Apri..
PU
03/14Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Annual general meeting, voting slip, April 20, 2023
PU
03/14Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Notice convening an extraordinary general meeting of shar..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 999 M 2 499 M 2 499 M
Net income 2023 1 069 M 297 M 297 M
Net Debt 2023 5 526 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 5,53%
Capitalization 13 504 M 3 750 M 3 750 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
EV / Sales 2024 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 5 598
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD
Duration : Period :
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,88 ILS
Average target price 7,04 ILS
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ran Guron Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Fischbein Chief Financial Officer
Gil Sharon Chairman
Manny Baruch Vice President-Technologies
Eyal Kamil Vice President-Operations & Logistics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD-19.82%3 734
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED27.44%179 488
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.20%165 811
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG21.26%122 595
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.44%101 452
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED42.02%86 602
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer