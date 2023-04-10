Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Amended Notice of Convening a Special General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders - April 20 2023

April 4,, 2023 Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited ("the Company" or "Bezeq") Attn. Israel Securities Authority The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. Amended Report - Notice of a Special General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders In accordance with the Companies Law, (the "Companies Law"); the Israel Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970 (the "Reports Regulations"); the Companies Regulations (Notice and Announcement of a General Meeting and a Class Meeting in a Public Company and Addition of an Item to the Agenda), 2000; and the Companies Regulations (Written Vote and Position Statements), 2005 (the "Written Vote Regulations"), the Company hereby gives notice of an Annual and Special General Meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "General Meeting"), to be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at the Company's offices at 7 Hamanor St. Holon, 5th floor (the "Company's Offices"). This amended report includes an amendment to the Notice of a General Meeting published on March 14, 2023, following a discussion with consultants and representatives of institutional investors in the Company. 1. Summary of the items and proposed resolutions on the agenda of the General Meeting: Discussion of the Board of Directors' Report on the State of the Company's Affairs and the Company's Financial Statements for 2022, which were published on March 14, 2023. No resolution will be adopted on this item. Approval of reappointment of Somekh Chaikin KPMG accounting firm as the Company's auditors for 2023, until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Approval of reappointment of the director (who serves as chairman of the board of directors), Gil Sharon, for an additional term on the Company's board of directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting; Approval of reappointment of the director, Darren Glatt, for an additional term on the Company's board of directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting; Approval of reappointment of the director, Ran Fuhrer, for an additional term on the Company's board of directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting; Approval of reappointment of the director, Tomer Raved, for an additional term on the Company's board of directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting; Approval of the reappointment of the director, David Granot, for a further term of office on the Company's board of directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting; Approval of the reappointment of the employee director, Patrice Taieb, for a further term of office on the Company's board of directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting; Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited -1-

For information about the directors listed in sections 1.3-1.8 above, in accordance with Regulations 26 and 36B of the Reports Regulations, and for information about their terms of service and employment, which will remain unchanged, see sections 2.3-2.8, as the case may be. Approval of the distribution of a dividend Approval of a special bonus equal to three (3) monthly salaries to the chairman of the Company's board of directors, Gil Sharon, for 2022; Approval of amendments to the compensation policy for the Company's officers as defined in

Section 267A(a) of the Companies Law. 2. Key points of the proposed decisions and their terms: Discussion of the Company's Periodic Report for 2022 (section 1.1 on the agenda) Discussion of the Company's periodic report for 2022, which includes the Board of Directors' Report on the State of the Company's Affairs and the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, which were published on March 14, 2022 (the "P eriodic Report for 2022 "). The Company's Periodic Report for 2022 (including the financial statements and the Board of Directors' Report for that period) is available for review on the distribution website of the

Israel Securities Authority at www.magna.isa.gov.il and the website of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange at www.maya.tase. co.il. No vote will be held on this item. Reappointment of Somekh Chaikin KPMG accounting firm as the Company's auditors

(proposed resolution in section 1.2 on the agenda) It is proposed to approve the reappointment of Somekh Chaikin KPMG accounting firm as the Company's auditors for 2023, until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, the board of directors is authorized to determine the auditors' fee. For information about the fees of the Company's auditor for

2022, see the Board of Directors' Report included in the Periodic Report for 2022. Additional information regarding the auditor and their fees: Yes, Somekh Chaikin KPMG has extensive Experience of the accounting firm in experience in providing services to Israeli services to similar entities: telecommunications companies, as well as to subsidiaries of global telecom entities. The firm has an independent professional Yes department: Duration of the firm's relationship with the Somekh Chaikin has served as the Company's Company: auditors since 1997. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited -2-

The auditor complies with the Auditors Regulations which prescribe that an auditor must apply reasonable measures to prevent Yes any conflict of interest or impairment of its independence from the audited company: Partnership with an international accounting firm: Yes - KPMG International Limited. Audit fee: USD 3,105 thousand Fee for tax services: USD 1,156 thousand Fee for other services: USD 516 thousand In the past three years, the Company was required to restate its financial statements, Yes including due to errors or material deviations from estimates or assumptions: In the past three years, the court certified a class action or a derivative action against No the Company's auditors in connection with the Company's financial statements: Proposed resolution "To approve the reappointment of Somekh Chaikin KPMG accounting firm as the Company's auditors for 2023, until the end of the next Annual General Meeting" 2.3. Reappointment of the director (who serves as chairman of the board of directors), Gil Sharon, to an additional term on the board of directors (proposed resolution in section 1.3 on the agenda) It is proposed to reappoint Gil Sharon (who serves as chairman of the board of directors of the Company and the subsidiaries) as a director on the Company's board of directors for an additional term until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The terms of office and employment of Gil Sharon for his service as chairman of the board of directors were approved by the General Meeting on January 18, 2021, effective from August 27, 2020, and the amendment to the terms were approved by the General Meeting on April 28, 2022, effective from January 1, 2022. For information about the terms of office and employment of Gil Sharon, see the amending report on convening of a general meeting published by the Company on January 14, 2021 and the amending report of convening of a general meeting published by the Company on April 14, 2022 (this information is included by way of reference). In addition, in accordance with the resolution of the General Meeting on January 18, 2021, Gil Sharon was granted a letter of indemnification and letter of exemption, in the same wording as the letters of indemnification and letters of exemption that were approved by the general meeting for the other directors in the Company 1 and Gil Sharon is also entitled 1 For the standard wording of the Company's letter of indemnification and letter of exemption, see Appendix A to the Notice of a General Meeting of the Company's shareholders, as published on January 2, 2020 (the information is included herein by way of reference). (the information is included by way of reference). Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited -3-

to D&O insurance coverage, with the same terms as those granted to the other officers in the Company.2 Gil Sharon submitted a statement to the Company as required by section 224B of the Companies Law. For the information required by Regulations 26 and 36B(a)(10) of the Reports Regulations, see Regulation 26 in Chapter D of the Periodic Report for 2022. Proposed resolution : "To approve the reappointment of the director (who serves as chairman of the board of directors), Gil Sharon, for an additional term on the Company's board of directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting" Reappointment of the director Darren Glatt, to an additional term on the board of directors (proposed resolution in section 1.3 on the agenda) It is proposed to reappoint Darren Glatt as a director on the Company's board of directors for an additional term until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The terms of Darren

Glatt's office will remain unchanged. Darren Glatt submitted a statement to the Company as required by section 224B of the Companies Law. For the information required by Regulations 26 and 36B(a)(10) of the Reports Regulations, see Regulation 26 in Chapter D of the Periodic Report for 2022. Proposed resolution : "To approve the of reappointment of the director Darren Glatt, for an additional term on the Company's board of directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting" Reappointment of the director Ran Fuhrer, to an additional term on the board of directors (proposed resolution in section 1.5 on the agenda) It is proposed to reappoint Ran Fuhrer as a director on the Company's board of directors for an additional term until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The terms of Ran

Fuhrer's office and employment will remain unchanged. Ran Fuhrer submitted a statement to the Company as required by section 224B of the Companies Law. For the information required by Regulations 26 and 36B(a)(10) of the Reports Regulations, see Regulation 26 in Chapter D of the Periodic Report for 2022. 2 The Company's compensation committee approved the inclusion of Gil Sharon, who serves as chairman of the board of directors, in the Company's D&O insurance policy, in accordance with Regulation 1B1 of the Companies Regulations (Reliefs in Transactions with Interested Parties), 2000. For information standard policy of the Company, see the Company's immediate report of June 15, 2022 (this information is included by way of reference). Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited -4-