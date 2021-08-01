Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast Schedule

Download PDF 272.1 KB

Tel Aviv, Israel - August 1, 2021 - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Limited (TASE: BEZQ), Israel's leading telecommunications provider, will conduct a conference call hosted by Mr. Gil Sharon, Bezeq's Chairman, Mr. Dudu Mizrahi, Bezeq's CEO, Mr. Ran Guron, CEO of Pelephone, Bezeq International and yes, and Mr. Tobi Fischbein, Bezeq's Chief Financial Officer, on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 15:00 PM Israel Time/ 8:00 AM Eastern Time. Participants are invited to join the live conference call by dialing:

International Phone Number: + 972-3-918-0685 Israel Phone Number: 3-918-0685

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Bezeq corporate website at www.bezeq.co.il. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register for the webcast and download any necessary audio software.

A webcast replay will be made available on the investor relations section of the Bezeq corporate website. An automated telephone replay will also be available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call through Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Participants are invited to listen to the conference call replay by dialing:

International Phone Number: + 972-3-925-5918 Israel Phone Number: 03-925-5918

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp.

Bezeq is Israel's leading telecommunications service provider. Established in 1984, the Company has led Israel into the new era of communications, based on the most advanced technologies and services. Bezeq and its subsidiaries offer the full range of telecommunications services including domestic, international and cellular phone services; broadband Internet, and other data communications; cloud and digital services; satellite and Internet based multi-channel TV; and corporate networks. For more information about Bezeq please visit the corporate website at ir.bezeq.co.il.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mr. Naftali Sternlicht

Bezeq

Phone: +972-2-539-5441

E-Mail: ir@bezeq.co.il