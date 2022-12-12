Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Israel
  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd
  News
  Summary
    BEZQ   IL0002300114

BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD

(BEZQ)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-10
5.920 ILS   +1.01%
Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Immediate Report – Extension of the tax ruling regarding yes

12/12/2022 | 08:35am EST
Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunications Corp. Ltd.

(the "Company")

December 12, 2022

Attn.

Israel Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Dear Madam/Sir,

Re: Immediate Report - Extension of the tax ruling

Further to the Company's Immediate Report of September 18, 2016, regarding the tax ruling in an agreement that includes preliminary approval of the Israel Tax Authority for tax purposes for the merger of the subsidiary DBS Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. ("DBS") with and into the Company, in accordance with Section 103b of the Income Tax Ordinance and the Company's updates in its reports regarding the extension of the approval that was valid until December 31,2022 (the "Tax Ruling"), an Immediate Report is hereby issued that on December 11, 2022, the Company received a letter from the Israel Tax Authority, which, at the Company's request, extends the validity of the Tax Ruling by one year until December 31, 2023.

It should be noted that the letter from the Israel Tax Authority includes a statement similar to that in its letter from the previous year, according to which, due to the fact that there were no material developments regarding cancellation of the structural separation between the Company and DBS, and the long time that has elapsed since the Tax Ruling was issued, the Israel Tax Authority will consider not extending the validity of the Tax Ruling beyond December 31, 2023, provided that there are no material developments in 2023 regarding cancellation of the structural separation. The Company believes that it is entitled to an extension of the Israel Tax Authority's approval in accordance with the terms of the Tax Ruling, and in any event, even if the validity of the Tax Ruling is not extended, the Company will be able to apply for a new tax ruling in place of the Tax Ruling. It is further noted that the Company is continuing to work with the regulatory entities to cancel the structural separation.

On this matter, see also Note 7.2.1 to the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for 2021.

Yours sincerely,

"Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited

The above information constitutes a translation of theImmediate Reportpublished by the Company. The Hebrew version wassubmitted by the Company tothe relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the bindingversion and the only onehaving legal effect. This translation was preparedfor convenience purposes only.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
