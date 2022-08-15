Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEZQ   IL0002300114

BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD

(BEZQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-13
5.932 ILS   +1.40%
01:24pBEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION : Immediate Report – Hearing on the Allocation of Frequencies to Private Networks and Update on a Future 26-GHz Tender
PU
08/11BEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION : Immediate Report - Notice of Declaration of a Labor Dispute – Strike/Shutdown in the Subsidiaries Pelephone and Bezeq International
PU
08/10Israel's Bezeq Telecom sees fibre-optics, 5G driving growth
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Immediate Report – Hearing on the Allocation of Frequencies to Private Networks and Update on a Future 26-GHz Tender

08/15/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited

("The Company")

August 15, 2022

Attn.

Israel Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Dear Madam/Sir,

Immediate Report - Hearing on the Allocation of Frequencies to Private Networks and Update on a Future 26-GHz Tender

The Company hereby reports that yesterday, a subsidiary of the Company, Pelephone Communications Ltd. ("Pelephone"), received a hearing announced by the Ministry of Communications (the "Ministry"), calling for public comments on the Ministry's intention to allocate a 26-GHz frequency band (and a 2100-MHz narrowband), for use by non-cellular operators or general fixed telephony service operators, to provide a private network service (on a project or local basis). Pelephone is studying the details of the hearing.

In addition, yesterday the Ministry published a non-binding memorandum of principles for the ongoing tender for 5G services, which is planned to be issued in the fourth quarter of 2022. Under the memorandum of principles, in the tender, existing cellular operators will compete for allocation of a 26-GHz wideband frequency (a total of 100 bands of 20 MHz each), to improve and reinforce current 5G cellular network capabilities and solutions. Once the tender is received, it will be possible to assess its implications for Pelephone.

At this stage, the Company nor Pelephone are unable to estimate the implications of the documents that were published.

Yours sincerely,

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited

The above information constitutes a translation of theImmediate Reportpublished by the Company. The Hebrew version wassubmitted by the Company tothe relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the bindingversion and the only onehaving legal effect. This translation was preparedfor convenience purposes only.

Disclaimer

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 17:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
