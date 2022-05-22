Log in
    BEZQ   IL0002300114

BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD

(BEZQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-18
4.751 ILS   -1.21%
Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Immediate Report – yes enters into agreement with Walt Disney Group Corporation

05/22/2022 | 09:26am EDT
Download PDF651.4 KB

("The Company")

May 22, 2022

Attn.

Israel Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Dear Madam/Sir,

Immediate Report - yes Enters into Agreement with Walt Disney Group Corporation

The Company hereby reports that on May 19, 2022, its subsidiary, DBS Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. (hereinafter: "yes"), signed an agreement with a corporation from the Walt Disney Group (hereinafter: "Disney"), according to which as part of Disney's entry into the Israeli market, yes, Pelephone Communications Ltd. and Bezeq International Ltd. (hereinafter jointly referred to as: the "Subsidiaries") will be permitted to distribute the streaming service "Disney+" in Israel (hereinafter: "Disney+ Service"), together with communications bundles marketed by them, under the prescribed terms, for a period of three years from the date of launching the Disney+ Service by Disney in Israel (hereinafter: the "Agreement").

Disney will be entitled to payment based on the number of Subsidiaries' subscribers purchasing the Disney+ Service, and which shall not be less than the amounts set down in the Agreement, which are not material to the Company. The Agreement provides yes with a number of marketing advantages, some of which are subject to approval from the Israel Anti-Trust Authority.

Yours sincerely,

"Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited

The above information constitutes a translation of theImmediate Reportpublished by the Company. The Hebrew version wassubmitted by the Company tothe relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the bindingversion and the only onehaving legal effect. This translation was preparedfor convenience purposes only.

Disclaimer

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 13:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
