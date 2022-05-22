Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Immediate Report – yes enters into agreement with Walt Disney Group Corporation

Download PDF 651.4 KB

May 22, 2022

Immediate Report - yes Enters into Agreement with Walt Disney Group Corporation

The Company hereby reports that on May 19, 2022, its subsidiary, DBS Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. (hereinafter: "yes"), signed an agreement with a corporation from the Walt Disney Group (hereinafter: "Disney"), according to which as part of Disney's entry into the Israeli market, yes, Pelephone Communications Ltd. and Bezeq International Ltd. (hereinafter jointly referred to as: the "Subsidiaries") will be permitted to distribute the streaming service "Disney+" in Israel (hereinafter: "Disney+ Service"), together with communications bundles marketed by them, under the prescribed terms, for a period of three years from the date of launching the Disney+ Service by Disney in Israel (hereinafter: the "Agreement").

Disney will be entitled to payment based on the number of Subsidiaries' subscribers purchasing the Disney+ Service, and which shall not be less than the amounts set down in the Agreement, which are not material to the Company. The Agreement provides yes with a number of marketing advantages, some of which are subject to approval from the Israel Anti-Trust Authority.

