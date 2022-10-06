Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEZQ   IL0002300114

BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD

(BEZQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-02
5.810 ILS   +3.01%
08:32aBezeq Israel Telecommunication : Supplementary Immediate Report – Additional statistical areas to the Company's areas of fiber deployment
PU
10/03Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Supplementary Immediate Report – Voluntary retirement plan at Bezeq International Ltd.
PU
10/03Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Supplementary Immediate Report – Amendment to the Communications Law regarding change in the regulatory regime for the Telecommunications Sector
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Supplementary Immediate Report – Additional statistical areas to the Company's areas of fiber deployment

10/06/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunications Corp. Ltd.

(the "Company")

October 6, 2022

Attn.

Israel Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Dear Madam/Sir,

Supplementary Immediate Report - Additional Statistical Areas to the Company's Areas of Deployment

Further to the Company's immediate reports of May 25, 2021 and June 16, 2021 and as set out in section 2.16.12.1 of the chapter Description of Company Operations in the Company's Periodic Report for 2021, regarding the Company's plan for the deployment of an ultrafast fiber network, another supplementary immediate report is hereby issued, whereby on October 3, 2022, the Minister of Communications approved the Company's application to deploy an advanced network and to provide telecommunication service over additional statistical areas over and above the areas listed in the Company's current license, and to amend the Company's license accordingly. It should be noted that this refers to deployment in another 151 areas with 60,000 households. As set out in the decision of the Minister of Communications, 82.5% of households are in the Company's areas of deployment and this refers to an additional 2.3%, bringing the revised rate of households in the Company's areas of deployment to 84.7%.

For the link to the decision of the Minister of Communications see: https://www.gov.il/he/Departments/policies/03102022_1(in Hebrew).

Yours sincerely,

"Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited

The above information constitutes a translation of theImmediate Reportpublished by the Company. The Hebrew version wassubmitted by the Company tothe relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the bindingversion and the only onehaving legal effect. This translation was preparedfor convenience purposes only.

Disclaimer

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 12:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD
08:32aBezeq Israel Telecommunication : Supplementary Immediate Report – Additional statist..
PU
10/03Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Supplementary Immediate Report – Voluntary retireme..
PU
10/03Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Supplementary Immediate Report – Amendment to the C..
PU
09/21BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD : Ex-d..
FA
09/20Israel considers shutting copper networks in shift to fibre optics
RE
09/20Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Immediate Report - Announcement - Highlights of the polic..
PU
09/07Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Supplementary Immediate Report – Appeal of the cour..
PU
09/07Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Immediate Report – Pricing of wholesale market serv..
PU
09/05Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Immediate Report – Amendment to the Communications ..
PU
08/15Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Immediate Report – Hearing on the Allocation of Fre..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 022 M 2 548 M 2 548 M
Net income 2022 1 187 M 335 M 335 M
Net Debt 2022 5 555 M 1 569 M 1 569 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 16 068 M 4 538 M 4 538 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 475
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD
Duration : Period :
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,81 ILS
Average target price 6,78 ILS
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Mizrahi Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Fischbein Chief Financial Officer
Gil Sharon Chairman
Eyal Kamil Vice President-Operations & Logistics
Zeev Vurembrand Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD13.06%4 538
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-24.17%165 469
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.91%137 434
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION26.29%94 744
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.14%87 998
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-24.10%56 962