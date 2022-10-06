Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Supplementary Immediate Report – Additional statistical areas to the Company's areas of fiber deployment

Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunications Corp. Ltd.

(the "Company")

October 6, 2022

Attn.

Israel Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Dear Madam/Sir,

Supplementary Immediate Report - Additional Statistical Areas to the Company's Areas of Deployment

Further to the Company's immediate reports of May 25, 2021 and June 16, 2021 and as set out in section 2.16.12.1 of the chapter Description of Company Operations in the Company's Periodic Report for 2021, regarding the Company's plan for the deployment of an ultrafast fiber network, another supplementary immediate report is hereby issued, whereby on October 3, 2022, the Minister of Communications approved the Company's application to deploy an advanced network and to provide telecommunication service over additional statistical areas over and above the areas listed in the Company's current license, and to amend the Company's license accordingly. It should be noted that this refers to deployment in another 151 areas with 60,000 households. As set out in the decision of the Minister of Communications, 82.5% of households are in the Company's areas of deployment and this refers to an additional 2.3%, bringing the revised rate of households in the Company's areas of deployment to 84.7%.

For the link to the decision of the Minister of Communications see: https://www.gov.il/he/Departments/policies/03102022_1(in Hebrew).

Yours sincerely,

"Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited