Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Supplementary Immediate Report – Class actions against Pelephone – consolidated ruling dismisses appeals filed by the petitioners in January 2020

Supplementary Immediate Report - Class Actions against Pelephone - Consolidated Ruling Dismisses Appeals Filed by the Petitioners in January 2020

Further to the Company's Immediate Report dated January 25, 2020 and the description in Sections 3.16.1(b) and 3.16.1(d) of the Description of Company Operations chapter in the Company's periodic report for 2021, concerning the consolidated ruling issued by the Tel Aviv-Yafo District Court dismissing the motions for class certification filed, inter alia, against the subsidiary Pelephone Communications Ltd. (hereinafter: "Pelephone"), for alleged discrimination between Pelephone customers and other customers, and concerning the appeals filed against the consolidated ruling by the petitioners in the motions for class certification, the Company hereby reports that on July 7, 2022, a ruling was issued by the Supreme Court, dismissing the petitioners' appeals.

Yours sincerely,

"Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited