    BEZQ   IL0002300114

BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD

(BEZQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-09
5.328 ILS   -1.88%
Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Supplementary Immediate Report – Class actions against Pelephone – consolidated ruling dismisses appeals filed by the petitioners in January 2020

07/11/2022 | 10:54am EDT
Supplementary Immediate Report - Class Actions against Pelephone - Consolidated Ruling Dismisses Appeals Filed by the Petitioners in January 2020

Further to the Company's Immediate Report dated January 25, 2020 and the description in Sections 3.16.1(b) and 3.16.1(d) of the Description of Company Operations chapter in the Company's periodic report for 2021, concerning the consolidated ruling issued by the Tel Aviv-Yafo District Court dismissing the motions for class certification filed, inter alia, against the subsidiary Pelephone Communications Ltd. (hereinafter: "Pelephone"), for alleged discrimination between Pelephone customers and other customers, and concerning the appeals filed against the consolidated ruling by the petitioners in the motions for class certification, the Company hereby reports that on July 7, 2022, a ruling was issued by the Supreme Court, dismissing the petitioners' appeals.

Yours sincerely,
"Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited

The above information constitutes a translation of theImmediate Reportpublished by the Company. The Hebrew version wassubmitted by the Company tothe relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the bindingversion and the only onehaving legal effect. This translation was preparedfor convenience purposes only.

Disclaimer

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 14:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
