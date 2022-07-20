Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEZQ   IL0002300114

BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD

(BEZQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-18
5.485 ILS   -0.81%
06:14aBEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION : Supplementary immediate report – setting maximum rate for access service to passive infrastructure and dark fiber service in incentive areas
PU
07/11BEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION : Supplementary Immediate Report – Class actions against Pelephone – consolidated ruling dismisses appeals filed by the petitioners in January 2020
PU
07/04BEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION : Transcript - Earnings Webcast
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Supplementary immediate report – setting maximum rate for access service to passive infrastructure and dark fiber service in incentive areas

07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Re: Supplementary immediate report - setting maximum rate for access service to passive infrastructure (access to conduit) and dark fiber service in incentive areas - resolution

Further to the Company's immediate report dated February 22, 2022 and to the description in section 2.16.1.8 in chapter "Description of Corporate Affairs" in the Company's 2021 annual report with regard to setting the maximum rate for access service to passive infrastructure (access to conduit) and dark fiber service, we hereby provide an additional immediate report, whereby on July 19, 2022 the Company received the resolution by the Minister of Communications, including signed regulations and recommendation by the Economics Department of the Ministry of Communications with regard to setting a reduced rate for use of the Company's passive infrastructure in incentive areas and infrastructure in transition areas to incentive areas[1].

Pursuant to the resolution, the Minister specified in the regulations the maximum payment for incentive areas and for transition areas to incentive areas, as follows:

  • For access service to passive infrastructure - NIS 105 per km per month (compared to a rate of NIS 409)
  • For dark fiber service - NIS 193 per km per month (compared to a rate of NIS 501)

With regard to payments for services in transition areas to incentive areas, such payments would become effective after specifying the regulation regarding identification of usage in such areas.

As noted in the resolution, in conjunction with a new pricing process for all wholesale rates, planned for 2022, the aforementioned supervised rates would also be reviewed.

The Company believes that the direct financial impact due to setting these reduced rates should not be material. The Company continues to study the resolution and associated documents and the implications thereof.

Yours sincerely,
"Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited

The above information constitutes a translation of theImmediate Reportpublished by the Company. The Hebrew version wassubmitted by the Company tothe relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the bindingversion and the only onehaving legal effect. This translation was preparedfor convenience purposes only.

[1]The term "transition area to incentive area" replaces the term "usage area" in the hearing.

Disclaimer

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD
06:14aBEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION : Supplementary immediate report – setting maximum ra..
PU
07/11BEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION : Supplementary Immediate Report – Class actions agai..
PU
07/04BEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION : Transcript - Earnings Webcast
PU
06/30BEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION : Immediate Report – Amendment to the Communications ..
PU
06/28Disney cancels exclusive Disney+ streaming deal with Israel's YES
RE
06/28BEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION : Supplementary Immediate Report – yes enters into ag..
PU
06/23BEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION : Supplementary Immediate Report – yes receives speci..
PU
05/24TRANSCRIPT : Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 24, ..
CI
05/24Israel's Bezeq Telecom Q1 profit rises as mobile, satellite TV services attract more su..
RE
05/24BEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION : Immediate Report – Approval of Terms of Office and ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 936 M 2 594 M 2 594 M
Net income 2022 1 148 M 333 M 333 M
Net Debt 2022 5 607 M 1 628 M 1 628 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 15 169 M 4 403 M 4 403 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 5 475
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD
Duration : Period :
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,49 ILS
Average target price 6,24 ILS
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Mizrahi Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Fischbein Chief Financial Officer
Gil Sharon Chairman
Eyal Kamil Vice President-Operations & Logistics
Zeev Vurembrand Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD6.73%4 403
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.23%211 872
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.16%136 478
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.98%99 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.07%97 148
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-25.92%77 623