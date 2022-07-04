Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Transcript - Earnings Webcast

Q1 2022 Financial Results

Tobi Fischbein

Welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us on Bezeq's 2022 first quarter earnings call. I am Tobi Fischbein, Bezeq Group CFO.

With us from the Bezeq Group's senior management team we have: Mr. Gil Sharon, Bezeq's Chairman, Mr. Dudu Mizrahi, outgoing Bezeq's CEO and Mr. Ran Guron, CEO of Pelephone, Bezeq International and yes, and also our incoming Bezeq CEO.

Please note that as previously announced, this will be Dudu's last call with investors as Bezeq's CEO, as he will be leaving Bezeq next month. Ran Guron will replace him as our new CEO, and Ilan Sigal was appointed to replace Ran as CEO of Pelephone, yes

Please note that as previously announced, this will be Dudu's last call with investors as Bezeq's CEO, as he will be leaving Bezeq next month. Ran Guron will replace him as our new CEO, and Ilan Sigal was appointed to replace Ran as CEO of Pelephone, yes

Bezeq International. We would like to express our deep appreciation for all the contribution, vision and insights that Dudu has brought to Bezeq over the years, which have been instrumental to what Bezeq is today. Dudu, we wish you all the best in your future endeavors.

Let me now turn the call over to our Chairman, Mr. Gil Sharon for his opening remarks. I will then continue the presentation on group financial highlights, followed by Dudu, who will be discussing Bezeq Fixed Line results and Ran will pick up with the results of our subsidiaries.

Gil Sharon

Thank you Tobi. I like to use this opportunity to thank Dudu for all his dedicated and hard work. Dudu has been with us for the last four years, bringing the company back to growth, leaving us with a terrific company, with excellent results and significant potential ahead of us. Moving forward, we are very excited about the prospects our newly structured management team will bring. I am confident that with Ran's vast experience and leadership, Bezeq will continue its course on the upward path Dudu has started and will lead the company to new heights.

The growth trend in revenues and profits that began in recent quarters is continuing. We presented excellent group financial results in the first quarter of the year, with growth in key parameters, attesting to the strategic plan presented six months ago with

