Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Transcript – Earnings Webcast - English

"Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd.

Event Transcript

Q4 & FY 2022 Financial Results

Tuesday, March 14th, 2023, 15:00 Israel Time

DISCLAIMER

This document includes a transcript of the conference call held on the above date regarding the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2020, following the publication of the Company's financial statements at that date, as well as the publication of the Company's investor presentation filed under the Israeli Securities Law 1968 ("Securities Law").

This document includes statements made at that conference call and accordingly contains only partial information regarding the Company's financial results and the Company's periodic reports published under the Securities Law. The reports can be accessed at the Israeli Securities Authority's website, www.magna.isa.gov.il.A review of this transcript and/or the aforementioned investor presentation published by the Company is not a substitute for a review of the detailed reports of the Company under the Securities Law and is not meant to replace or qualify the full reports. The Company is not responsible for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. This transcript does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company, and neither this transcript nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Bezeq Q4 & FY 2022 Financial Results Transcript Tuesday, March 14th, 2023

Q4 & FY 2022 Financial Results

Tobi Fischbein: Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us on Bezeq's 2022 fourth-quarter and full year earnings call. I am Tobi Fischbein, Bezeq Group CFO.

With us from the Bezeq Group's senior management team are Mr. Gil Sharon, Bezeq's Chairman, Mr. Ran Guron, Bezeq's CEO, and Mr. Ilan Sigal, CEO of Pelephone and yes.

Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to the Safe Harbor statement on Slide 2 of our 2022 investor presentation, which also applies to any statement made during today's call. We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded. After presenting our results, you can ask questions by raising your hand virtually. Let me now turn the call over to our Chairman, Mr. Gil Sharon for his opening remarks. After his introduction, I will continue the presentation of our group financial highlights, followed by Ran, who will discuss Bezeq Fixed Line results, and Ilan, who will conclude with the results of our subsidiaries.

Gil Sharon: Thank you, Tobi. Let's start on slide 3. 2022 was a strong year for the Bezeq Group. Our focus on successfully executing our growth strategy is shown in the robust financial results and growth recorded in the group's core activities with 3% growth in Bezeq fixed line and 5% in Pelephone. We have accelerated fiber take-up , posted growth and significantly improved profitability in Pelephone and launched a TV + Bezeq fiber bundle in yes. All was achieved while strengthening our financial profile and reducing our debt by over half a billion shekels. In light of the strong financial results and debt reduction, the board of directors decided to upgrade the dividend policy to 60% of net profit and recommended a distribution of 246 million shekels. In addition, the Company will strive to upgrade the policy to 70% of net profit, subject to maintaining the Company's credit rating in the AA group.

Turning to the next slide, we show the group's technological and business roadmap and progress made so far. In Bezeq Fixed-Line, we launched the fiber project at the end of 2020. Today we have over 1.6 million homes passed and a total take-up of 332 thousand subscribers on our network, resulting in a 15% increase in broadband ARPU since 2020. Our target is to deploy to 2.7 million homes by 2027 and continue our accelerated take up and ARPU growth. In Pelephone, we won frequencies in the 5G tender in 2020 and today 32% of our subscribers are on 5G plans helping to increase service revenues by 13% since 2020. Our target is to have 80% of our customers on 5G plans by 2027. In yes, we began the migration from satellite to IP and today, 60% of our customers are IPTV customers resulting in a 39% decrease in churn since 2020.

We are on target to reach our goal of becoming the first satellite company in the world to fully migrate to IP by 2026, which will lead to significant cost reduction.

Turning to the next slide, we are proud to report strong results for 2022. Revenues grew 1.9% to 9 billion shekels. Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.7% to 3.74 billion shekels and Adjusted Net Profit grew 3.6% to 1.2 billion shekels. In addition, we posted growth in subscribers and ARPU in most of the business sectors as shown on the next slide. Total fiber take-up reached 335 thousand as of today, including retail fiber net adds of 133 thousand in 2022. Broadband ARPU was up 7.5% to 114 shekel on average for the year and 117 shekels in Q4 2022. In Pelephone, 5G subscribers reached 813 thousand or 32% of total subscribers as of today. Cellular ARPU was up 5.6% to 57 shekel and cellular service revenues grew 9.1% to 1.8 billion shekel. In yes, subscribers grew 2.8% to 579 thousand with 60% IP subscribers.

Now let me turn the call over to Tobi to discuss the financial results in more detail.

Tobi Fischbein: Thank you, Gil. Turning to slide 7, revenues increased for the second consecutive year due to growth of 5% in Pelephone and 3% in Bezeq Fixed-Line. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 0.7% year-over-year to 3.74 billion shekels and Adjusted Net Profit rose 3.6% year-over-year to 1.2 billion shekels for the full year, mainly due to increased profitability in Pelephone. Double-digit growth in free cash flow was mainly due to timing differences and improved working capital.

Moving onto the next slide, revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to 2.24 billion shekels, down 0.6% from a year ago, mainly due to lower handsets sold at Pelephone. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 0.2% year-over-year to 907 million shekels. Adjusted net profit declined 2.4% year-over-year to 250 million shekels in Q4. Free Cash Flow for the quarter was much higher for the fourth quarter due to the impact of timing differences in working capital in all group companies.

The next slide shows the Group's key operational metrics for the past five quarters. On the Subscribers side, we saw continued increases in TV and retail internet subscribers while we experienced a quarter-over-quarter decrease in cellular subscribers due to a removal of 96k prepaid subscribers. On ARPU, retail Internet grew 7.3% year-over-year, and cellular ARPU increased 3.6% year-over-year. Telephony ARPU was down due to the MOC tariff reduction implemented in Q2 2022 and TV ARPU declined due to the change in TV subscriber mix.

Moving to the next slide, let me again emphasize Bezeq's financial strength and success in debt reduction. As Gil previously said, by the end of 2022, our net debt decreased by over 500 million shekels, or 8% year-over-year, allowing for a furtherimprovement in our leverage ratios. Looking back to 2018, net debt had decreased by over 3.2 billion shekels, or 37%.

Moving on to the next slide - We would like to share the 2023 guidance and our mid-term ambitions. In terms of the outlook for 2023, we expect 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of 3.8 billion shekels, Adjusted Net Profit of 1.2 billion shekels, and Capex of 1.75 billion shekels. We are also now expecting to reach 2 million households by the end of the 2023 with our fiber network. Additionally, we are also sharing our mid-term ambitions. We expect Adjusted EBITDA CAGR of 1% with margins between 41%-43% and mid single-digit for free cash flow CAGR. CapEx and CapEx/Sales are expected to remain stable until 2025 and decrease gradually thereafter, and we are targeting 2.7 million households for fiber deployment in the medium term. As Gil mentioned, we aim to upgrade the dividend policy to 70% in the mid-term, subject to maintaining the Company's credit rating in the AA group.

Turning to slide 12, in light of the strong financial results and debt reduction, the board of directors decided to upgrade our dividend policy to 60% of net profit and recommended a distribution of 246 million shekels. We expect an increase in total dividends to be distributed during 2023 as compared to those paid in 2022. Now Ran will share the results from our Fixed Line operations.

Ran Guron: Thank you, Tobi. We posted another strong year of results, with massive deployment of fiber throughout the year. Turning to slide 13 - we present a summary of our progress in 2022 with revenue growth driven by increased focus and accelerated fiber take-up resulting in double digit broadband revenue growth as well as continued business sector growth.

Turning to the next two slides, we posted a 3% increase in overall revenues, despite the MOC decrease in telephony rates in the second quarter of 2022, which impacted Adjusted EBITDA, among other factors. There was a decrease in Adjusted Net Profit mainly due to an increase in depreciation expenses related to the fiber deployment as well as other infrastructure projects, and free cash flow decreased for the year due to payments received for the sale of real estate in 2021.

Slide 16 shows our achievements for the year in terms of broadband Internet that recorded revenues of 1.8 billion shekels, representing a 10.2% increase year-over-year. Retail ARPU increased by 7.5% to reach an average of 114 shekels, and retail broadband lines grew 0.9%.

On the next slide, we present the fourth quarter broadband Internet results, which follow the trends for the full year of 2022, with revenue growth of 10.6% to reach 460

million shekels, 0.9% growth in retail broadband lines, and retail ARPU grew 7.3% year-over-year to reach 117 shekels, positively impacted by fiber customer take up.

Moving on to fiber optics on the next slide. Our fiber network has reached 235 thousand retail fiber subscribers and 97 thousand wholesale fiber subscribers as of today. We posted record retail fiber net adds of 41 thousand subscribers in Q4 2022, continuing the accelerated trend which began in Q3 2022. On the wholesale side, following the IRU agreement with Partner, we are showing rapid growth beginning in Q1 2023, with 28 thousand new wholesale subscribers as of today, twice the average take-up in previous quarters.

Turning to the next slide, we have reached 1.6 million homes passed today through our fiber deployment and expect to reach 2 million homes by the end of the year. Customers with the Be Router continue to grow and were 764 thousand by the end of the quarter, while broadband speed increased 70% year-over-year to reach 220 Mbps. We continue our focus on accelerating fiber deployment and take-up, which reached over 20% penetration as of today.

As shown in the next slide, the business sector continued to gain momentum in 2022 with a 4.1% revenue increase in transmission and data, as well as 4.1% year-over-year growth in cloud and digital services. Other revenues grew 14.2% year-over-year to 275 million shekels due to growth in infrastructure projects. Telephony revenues declined mainly due to MOC tariff reductions beginning in Q2-22. Slide 21 shows Q4 results, which largely reflect the trends for the full year.

Moving forward to the next slide, we detailed our expenses for 2022. Salaries increased 3.9% due to employee recruitment related to the fiber project. Operating expenses were up due to higher subcontractor and equipment expenses also related to the fiber project, and the increase in depreciation expenses were driven by CapEx increases over previous periods. Our Q4 expenses are detailed on the next slide. The rise in other expenses was mainly due to capital gains from the sale of real estate in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

In summary, our growth in broadband has offset the negative impacts caused by the

MOC decrease in telephony tariffs, and the fiber deployment combined with accelerated fiber take-up and continued success in router and wi-fi enhancers reflects our potential for continued growth in the residential market. Our strong results prove our strategy, and we continue to be very confident in our growth trajectory moving forward. With that, I'll now turn the call to Ilan to talk about Bezeq's subsidiaries.