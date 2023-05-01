May 1, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

Israel's Internet Road Map

Bezeq Presents the Next Generation Internet: Record Speed of up to 25 Gbps

Ran Guron, CEO of Bezeq: "The measures presented by Bezeq today reveal the road map for the multi-gigabit era, with record broadband speeds supporting services that we cannot even imagine"

Bezeq has achieved a broadband speed of up to 25 gigabytes in a successful laboratory trial in collaboration with Nokia

Bezeq is ready to install WiFi 7, which will be launched at the beginning of 2024 and will be integrated into the home devices that it will launch

The next step that Bezeq is preparing for: 10 Gbps in 2024

The new router will allow wireless Internet at a speed of 10 Gbps

In three years time, Bezeq plans to break records with a speed of 25 Gbps

Welcome to the future. Today Bezeq presented the Company's technology road map for the coming years and announced collaboration with Nokia International, with the aim of providing unprecedented Internet speeds in Israel. Bezeq is proud to be one of the few telecom companies in the world selected by Nokia for an engineering pilot in the Company's laboratories, where we achieved a record speed of up to 25 Gbps, using the most advanced 25G PON technology in the world. As such, Bezeq joins the leading global telecom companies, including AT&T, KPN, Telefonica, and Frontier, which are also in the stages of a technology engineering pilot, with the aim of providing a speed of up to 25 Gbps.

Ran Guron, CEO of Bezeq , "The current measure is a breakthrough for Bezeq in particular and for the Israeli telecommunications market in general. As the largest and leading telecommunications company, we are responsible for defining the future of Israel's telecommunications market. The measures announced by Bezeq today present the road map for the multi-gig era, which will provide record Internet speeds and support services that we cannot even imagine today. I believe that there is endless appetite for bandwidth, and Bezeq will always be the company that allows all the future developments to take place."

Meanwhile, today Bezeq also presented the new router it is about to launch, the Be Multi Fiber (Be3), which will already support the new Wifi 7 standard. This router will allow immediate adoption of the WiFi 7 global standard, which is planned for release at the beginning of 2024, and will allow the big leap forward in wireless home Internet.

The new router will allow high-quality reception, support of multiple devices connected simultaneously to the network, cyber protection, and the big news - support for multi-gig speeds, meaning wireless Internet speed of up to 10 gigabytes at the customer's home.

The new router will include an additional and new 6 Ghz frequency, allowing transition from two dense frequencies to three less dense frequencies. It will also include automatic and smart connection - optimizing the available and closest channels to the device and the option for simultaneous broadcasting on two frequencies, choosing the best frequency, thus creating a continuous and stable Wi-Fi connection when moving from one room to another.

Tali Poleg, VP of Marketing at Bezeq , "Our research demonstrates that apart from high Internet speeds, the customer's broadband experience at home is the most important issue. Stable Internet and continuous browsing in all rooms is important to customers, due to changes in our usage patterns. We are already preparing to launch the next generation Internet, both in terms of Internet speeds and in terms of home devices, to provide customers with a high-quality and continuous WiFi experience in the entire home. Bezeq's intensive fiber deployment, together with the extremely fast Internet speeds and our new products, will allow Bezeq to continue to lead Israel's telecommunications market." Meni Baruch, VP of Technologies at Bezeq , "The announcement of the next leap forward in Israel's Internet is possible due to Bezeq's extensive fiber network deployment across the country. We entered the fiber field at an extremely fast pace. We have achieved the widest deployment in Israel and we will continue the rapid deployment, reaching 2 million households by the end of the year. A stable and strong Internet connection is a service that has become a basic consumer product. Now is the time to get ready to support the new technologies of the coming decade," Baruch concluded.

About "Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp.

Bezeq, Israel's leading telecommunications service provider, was established in 1984. The Company has led Israel into the new era of communications by focusing on the most advanced technologies and services. Bezeq and its subsidiaries offer the full range of telecommunications services including domestic, international and cellular phone services, broadband Internet, and other data communications, cloud and digital services, satellite and Internet based multi-channel TV, and corporate networks. For more information about Bezeq please visit the corporate website at www.ir.bezeq.co.il.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact:

Mr. Naftali Sternlicht Mr. Guy Hadass

Bezeq Bezeq

Phone: +972-2-539-5441 Phone: +972-3-626-2600