  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEZQ   IL0002300114

BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD

(BEZQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-19
5.363 ILS   -1.79%
09:36aCEO of Israel's Bezeq Telecom to resign
RE
03/29Israeli regulator approves new ownership for Partner Communications
RE
03/27BEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION : Supplementary Immediate Report – Approval of Withdrawal of Motion for Disclosure and Inspection of Documents
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEO of Israel's Bezeq Telecom to resign

04/24/2022 | 09:36am EDT
JERUSALEM, April 24 (Reuters) - David Mizrahi is to step down as chief executive of Bezeq, Israel's biggest telecoms group, the company said on Sunday.

"After more than 20 years with Bezeq Group and close to four years in the position of CEO, I feel that it is time for me to make a change," a company statement quoted Mizrahi as saying.

Mizrahi will remain CEO until a replacement is found, the statement said.

It quoted Mizrahi as saying that during his four years at the helm, Bezeq had achieved "consistent growth" in revenue along with a "healthy and robust balance sheet".

Last month, Bezeq reported a net profit of 256 million shekels ($78.29 million) for the October-December 2021 quarter, excluding one-time items, down from 277 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue rose 2.5% to 2.26 billion shekels.

For 2022, Bezeq has forecast adjusted net profit of 1 billion-1.1 billion shekels, compared with 1.15 billion in 2021. It estimates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.6 billion-3.7 billion shekels, versus 3.76 billion last year. ($1 = 3.2698 shekels) (Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 929 M 2 731 M 2 731 M
Net income 2022 1 161 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2022 5 577 M 1 705 M 1 705 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 3,88%
Capitalization 14 831 M 4 536 M 4 536 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 475
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD
Technical analysis trends BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,36 ILS
Average target price 6,38 ILS
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Mizrahi Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Fischbein Chief Financial Officer
Gil Sharon Chairman
Eyal Kamil Vice President-Operations & Logistics
Zeev Vurembrand Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD4.36%4 536
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.87%217 909
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED15.71%147 437
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.75%103 781
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-21.57%97 924
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.03%91 753