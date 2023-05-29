Advanced search
Bertucci leaves BFC Media board after resigning from L'Espresso

05/29/2023 | 02:04pm EDT
(Alliance News) - BFC Media Spa announced Monday that the managing director, Mirko Bertucci, has resigned for personal reasons.

The resignation is effective tomorrow and follows those from the board of L'Espresso Media Spa, announced in recent days. Bertucci does not hold shares in the company.

BFC Media's stock closed Monday unchanged at EUR3.94 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 20,4 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net income 2022 -1,14 M -1,22 M -1,22 M
Net Debt 2022 6,57 M 7,03 M 7,03 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,5 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 22,3%
Managers and Directors
Marco Forlani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mirko Bertucci Chief Financial Officer & Director
Denis Masetti Chairman
Margherita Revelli Caracciolo Independent Director
Alessandro Mauro Rossi Director & Manager-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BFC MEDIA S.P.A.0.00%13
EXPERIAN PLC0.53%31 755
MORNINGSTAR, INC.-7.23%8 550
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.15.99%1 319
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION50.96%1 229
BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A.6.06%816
