Bertucci leaves BFC Media board after resigning from L'Espresso

(Alliance News) - BFC Media Spa announced Monday that the managing director, Mirko Bertucci, has resigned for personal reasons.

The resignation is effective tomorrow and follows those from the board of L'Espresso Media Spa, announced in recent days. Bertucci does not hold shares in the company.

BFC Media's stock closed Monday unchanged at EUR3.94 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

