(Alliance News) - BFC Media Spa - at the request of Alga Srl - announced on Monday evening that a framework agreement was signed between the parties governing a transaction at the outcome of which the buyer will acquire the BFC shares currently held by the sellers.

The price -- set at EUR3.75 per share -- is about 6.1 percent below the average market price recorded over the three months.

BFC Media closed Monday's session flat at EUR3.94 per share

