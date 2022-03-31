Log in
    BFF   IT0005244402

BFF BANK S.P.A.

(BFF)
BFF Bank S p A : Composition of the Committees of BFF Bank S.p.A.

03/31/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
Milan, 31 March 2022 - Following the appointment, by the Shareholders' Meeting, of Ms Monica Magrì and of Ms Anna Kunkl as independent members of the Board, the Board of Directors, which met on the same date, resolved the composition of the endoconsiliar Committees. To date, therefore, they are composed as follows: Remuneration Committee:
  • Giovanna Villa - Chairman - Independent director
  • Domenico Gammaldi - Independent director
  • Piotr Henryk Stepniak - Non-executive director

Nomination Committee:

  • Domenico Gammaldi - Chairman - Independent director
  • Monica Magrì - Independent director
  • Federico Fornari Luswergh - Non-executive director
Committee for the Evaluation of Related Party and Connected Party Transactions:
  • Anna Kunkl - Chairman - Independent director
  • Giovanna Villa - Independent director

· Michaela Aumann - Independent director

Control and Risk Committee:
  • Michaela Aumann - Presidente - Independent director
  • Domenico Gammaldi - Independent director
  • Federico Fornari Luswergh - Non-executive director

Disclaimer

BFF Bank S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 21:54:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
