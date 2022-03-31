BFF Bank S p A : Composition of the Committees of BFF Bank S.p.A.

Milan, 31 March 2022 - Following the appointment, by the Shareholders' Meeting, of Ms Monica Magrì and of Ms Anna Kunkl as independent members of the Board, the Board of Directors, which met on the same date, resolved the composition of the endoconsiliar Committees. To date, therefore, they are composed as follows: Remuneration Committee:
-
Giovanna Villa - Chairman - Independent director
-
Domenico Gammaldi - Independent director
-
Piotr Henryk Stepniak - Non-executive director
Nomination Committee:
Committee for the Evaluation of Related Party and Connected Party Transactions:
-
Domenico Gammaldi - Chairman - Independent director
-
Monica Magrì - Independent director
-
Federico Fornari Luswergh - Non-executive director
-
Anna Kunkl - Chairman - Independent director
-
Giovanna Villa - Independent director
· Michaela Aumann - Independent director
Control and Risk Committee:
-
Michaela Aumann - Presidente - Independent director
-
Domenico Gammaldi - Independent director
-
Federico Fornari Luswergh - Non-executive director
Disclaimer
BFF Bank S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 21:54:51 UTC.