BFF Bank S p A : Composition of the Committees of BFF Bank S.p.A.

Milan, 31 March 2022 - Following the appointment, by the Shareholders' Meeting, of Ms Monica Magrì and of Ms Anna Kunkl as independent members of the Board, the Board of Directors, which met on the same date, resolved the composition of the endoconsiliar Committees. To date, therefore, they are composed as follows: Remuneration Committee :

Giovanna Villa - Chairman - Independent director

Domenico Gammaldi - Independent director

Piotr Henryk Stepniak - Non-executive director

Nomination Committee:

Domenico Gammaldi - Chairman - Independent director

Monica Magrì - Independent director

Federico Fornari Luswergh - Non-executive director

Committee for the Evaluation of Related Party and Connected Party Transactions :

Anna Kunkl - Chairman - Independent director

Giovanna Villa - Independent director

· Michaela Aumann - Independent director

Control and Risk Committee :