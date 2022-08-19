BFF Bank S p A : Payment of the interim dividend 2022

Gross dividend per share Euro 0.3709- Record date: 23rd August 2023

Milan, 19th August 2022 - Further to the board resolution of BFF Bank S.p.A. ("BFF" or the "Bank") - referred to in the press release issued on 4th August 2022 - BFF informs that the final amount of the interim gross dividend per share corresponds to Euro 0.3709, taking into account the number of BFF ordinary shares outstanding (185,521,548), net of the treasury shares held by the Bank as of today's date.

It is recalled that the approved interim dividend of Euro 0.3709 includes the portion attributable to the treasury shares held by the Bank on the record date. The payment will take place from 24th August 2022, with ex-dividend date of coupon n. 6 on Monday 22nd August 2022, and record date (i.e., date of entitlement to payment of the dividend itself) on Tuesday 23rd August 2022. The dividend will be credited to the intermediary used by each shareholder.