Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. BFF Bank S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFF   IT0005244402

BFF BANK S.P.A.

(BFF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:14 2022-08-19 am EDT
6.920 EUR   -0.93%
03:04aBFF BANK S P A : Payment of the interim dividend 2022
PU
08/10BFF BANK S P A : Appointment of the new Financial Reporting Officer
PU
08/09BFF BANK S P A : Appointment of the new Financial Reporting Officer, pursuant to art. 154-bis of Legislative Decree n° 58/1998
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BFF Bank S p A : Payment of the interim dividend 2022

08/19/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gross dividend per share Euro 0.3709- Record date: 23rd August 2023

Milan, 19th August 2022 - Further to the board resolution of BFF Bank S.p.A. ("BFF" or the "Bank") - referred to in the press release issued on 4th August 2022 - BFF informs that the final amount of the interim gross dividend per share corresponds to Euro 0.3709, taking into account the number of BFF ordinary shares outstanding (185,521,548), net of the treasury shares held by the Bank as of today's date.

It is recalled that the approved interim dividend of Euro 0.3709 includes the portion attributable to the treasury shares held by the Bank on the record date. The payment will take place from 24th August 2022, with ex-dividend date of coupon n. 6 on Monday 22nd August 2022, and record date (i.e., date of entitlement to payment of the dividend itself) on Tuesday 23rd August 2022. The dividend will be credited to the intermediary used by each shareholder.

Disclaimer

BFF Bank S.p.A. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BFF BANK S.P.A.
03:04aBFF BANK S P A : Payment of the interim dividend 2022
PU
08/10BFF BANK S P A : Appointment of the new Financial Reporting Officer
PU
08/09BFF BANK S P A : Appointment of the new Financial Reporting Officer, pursuant to art. 154-..
PU
08/05BFF BANK S P A : Publication of 1H 2022 Consolidated Financial Report
PU
08/05BFF Bank S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/04BFF BANK S P A : Publication of the updated Articles of Association
PU
08/04Consolidated Financial Report
AQ
08/04BFF BANK S P A : Banking Group announces a strong set of consolidated financial results fo..
PU
07/13BFF BANK S P A : Notice of change in share capital – July 2022
PU
06/22BFF BANK S P A : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of BFF Bank S.p.A.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 371 M 376 M 376 M
Net income 2022 152 M 154 M 154 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,69x
Yield 2022 11,5%
Capitalization 1 291 M 1 309 M 1 309 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 856
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart BFF BANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BFF Bank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BFF BANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,99 €
Average target price 9,13 €
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimiliano Belingheri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Piergiorgio Bicci Chief Financial Officer & VP-Administration
Salvatore Messina Chairman
Egisto Franceschi Head-Operations
Federico Fornari Luswergh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BFF BANK S.P.A.-1.48%1 309
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-11.54%12 819
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.16.87%7 090
BOC AVIATION LIMITED15.50%5 834
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.35.87%5 314
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-6.63%4 724