Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. BFF Bank S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFF   IT0005244402

BFF BANK S.P.A.

(BFF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BFF Bank S p A : Publication of documents relating to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 31 March 2022 – Nominations for integration of the Board of Directors

03/09/2022 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Milan, 09thMarch 2022 - BFF Banking Group informs that today are available to the public at the registered office of the Parent Company BFF Bank S.p.A. ("BFF" or the "Bank") in Milan - Via Domenichino n° 5, on the authorised storage mechanism 1Info, as well as in the BFF Group's website in the Investors > Governance > Shareholders' Meetings Documentation > Shareholders' Meeting 31 March 2022, the following documents relating to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of BFF Bank S.p.A. of 31st March 2022:
  • the Proposal for appointment submitted by the Board of Director - Monica Magrì
  • the Proposal for appointment submitted by the Board of Directors - Anna Kunkl

with reference to item 3 on the agenda concerning the appointment of Directors for the integration of the Board of Directors pursuant to Civil Code 2386.

Disclaimer

BFF Bank S.p.A. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 22:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BFF BANK S.P.A.
05:53pBFF BANK S P A : Publication of documents relating to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting o..
PU
09:32aBFF BANK S P A : 2022 Remuneration Framework
PU
02:30aBFF Bank Investor Equinova Sells 8% Stake
MT
03/08BFF Bank Shareholder Equinova UK To Sell Entire Stake Via Accelerated Bookbuild
MT
03/08BFF BANK S P A : Publication of documents relating to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting o..
PU
03/07BFF BANK S P A : Publication of documents relating to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting o..
PU
03/04BFF BANK S P A : Notice of change in share capital – March 2022
PU
03/03BFF BANK S P A : Publication of documents relating to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting o..
PU
03/01BFF BANK S P A : The Board of Directors of BFF approves the draft annual report of the Par..
PU
03/01BFF BANK S P A : Appointment by co-optation of a new Director
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 358 M 397 M 397 M
Net income 2021 198 M 219 M 219 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,48x
Yield 2021 17,5%
Capitalization 1 155 M 1 279 M 1 279 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 862
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BFF BANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BFF Bank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BFF BANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,25 €
Average target price 8,98 €
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimiliano Belingheri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Piergiorgio Bicci Chief Financial Officer & VP-Administration
Salvatore Messina Chairman
Egisto Franceschi Head-Operations
Federico Fornari Luswergh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BFF BANK S.P.A.-13.82%1 229
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-10.82%11 886
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.-8.08%6 489
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.53%5 465
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-2.63%4 934
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-27.42%4 277