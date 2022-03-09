BFF Bank S p A : Publication of documents relating to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 31 March 2022 – Nominations for integration of the Board of Directors

Milan, 09thMarch 2022 - BFF Banking Group informs that today are available to the public at the registered office of the Parent Company BFF Bank S.p.A. ("BFF" or the "Bank") in Milan - Via Domenichino n° 5, on the authorised storage mechanism 1Info, as well as in the BFF Group's website in the Investors > Governance > Shareholders' Meetings Documentation > Shareholders' Meeting 31 March 2022, the following documents relating to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of BFF Bank S.p.A. of 31st March 2022:
the Proposal for appointment submitted by the Board of Director - Monica Magrì
the Proposal for appointment submitted by the Board of Directors - Anna Kunkl
with reference to item 3 on the agenda concerning the appointment of Directors for the integration of the Board of Directors pursuant to Civil Code 2386.
