BFF Bank S p A : Publication of further documentation related to the Annual General Meeting of 31st March 2022 - Financial Statements
03/10/2022 | 05:46pm EST
Milan, 10thMarch 2022- BFF Banking Group informs that today the following documents related to the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of BFF Bank S.p.A. ("BFF" or the "Bank" or the "Parent Company") of 31stMarch 2022 (the "AGM") have been made available to the public, at the registered office of the Bank in Milan - Via Domenichino n° 5, on the authorised storage mechanism1Info,as well in theInvestors > Governance > Shareholders' Meeting Documentation >Shareholders' Meeting 31 March 2022section BFF Group's website.
With regard to item 1 on the AGM's agenda, the Annual Financial Statements as of 31stDecember 2021, which includes:
the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Financial Statements of the Parent Company in the electronic format XHTML with the marking of certain information of the consolidated financial statements according to the Inline XBRL specification;
the management Report and the statement pursuant to art. 154-bis, paragraph 5, of the Legislative Decree n° 58/1988 (Testo Unico della Finanza - "TUF"), along with
the Reports by the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Auditing Firm;
the consolidated non-financial disclosure;
the Report on Corporate Governance and ownership structure.
With regard to item 2 on the AGM's agenda, the Explanatory Report on the allocation of FY 2021 profit, drawn up pursuant to art. 125-ter of the TUF;
With regard to item 6 on the AGM's agenda, the Explanatory Report on the authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares, pursuant to articles 2357 and 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code, art. 132 of the TUF, and art. 144-bis of the Issuer Regulation approved by the CONSOB with resolution n° 11971/1999.