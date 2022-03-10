BFF Bank S p A : Publication of further documentation related to the Annual General Meeting of 31st March 2022 - Financial Statements

Milan, 10

th

March 2022

- BFF Banking Group informs that today the following documents related to the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of BFF Bank S.p.A. ("BFF" or the "Bank" or the "Parent Company") of 31

st

March 2022 (the "AGM") have been made available to the public, at the registered office of the Bank in Milan - Via Domenichino n° 5, on the authorised storage mechanism

,

as well in the

section BFF Group's website.