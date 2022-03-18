BFF Bank S p A : Publication of further documentation related to the Annual General Meeting of 31st March 2022 - Remuneration and Compensation Report - Integration
Milan, 18thMarch 2022- BFF Bank S.p.A. informs thatwith reference to the publication on 7th March 2022 of the document "Report on Remuneration and compensation paid the members of the strategic supervision, management and control bodies and the personnel of the Bff Banking Group"approved by the Board of Directors on March 1, 2022, a number of changes were made today, highlighted in revision mode in that document, therefore the document was published again both on the authorized storage mechanism1Info,as well as in the section of the BFFInvestors > Governance > Shareholders'Meeting Documentation > Shareholders' Meeting 31 March 2022section BFF Group's website