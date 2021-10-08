BFF Bank S p A : Publication of the summary voting Report of the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 7th October 2021

Milan, 8th October 2021

- BFF Banking Group informs that today, pursuant to art. 125-quater, paragraph 2, of the Legislative Decree n° 58/1998, the summary voting Report of BFF Bank S.p.A.'s ("BFF" or the "Bank") ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, held on 7th October 2021, has been made available to the public, at the Parent Company BFF's registered office in Milan - Via Domenichino n. 5, on the authorised storage mechanism

, as well as in the

section of BFF Group's website.