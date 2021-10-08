Log in
    BFF   IT0005244402

BFF BANK S.P.A.

(BFF)
BFF Bank S p A : Publication of the summary voting Report of the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 7th October 2021

10/08/2021 | 09:02am EDT
Milan, 8th October 2021 - BFF Banking Group informs that today, pursuant to art. 125-quater, paragraph 2, of the Legislative Decree n° 58/1998, the summary voting Report of BFF Bank S.p.A.'s ("BFF" or the "Bank") ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, held on 7th October 2021, has been made available to the public, at the Parent Company BFF's registered office in Milan - Via Domenichino n. 5, on the authorised storage mechanism 1Info, as well as in the Investors > Governance > Shareholders' Meetings Documentation > Shareholders' Meetings 7th October 2021section of BFF Group's website.

Disclaimer

BFF Bank S.p.A. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 13:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 322 M 373 M 373 M
Net income 2021 199 M 230 M 230 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,41x
Yield 2021 11,0%
Capitalization 1 506 M 1 742 M 1 744 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 883
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart BFF BANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BFF Bank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BFF BANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,14 €
Average target price 8,90 €
Spread / Average Target 9,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimiliano Belingheri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Piergiorgio Bicci Chief Financial Officer & VP-Administration
Salvatore Messina Chairman
Egisto Franceschi Head-Operations
Federico Fornari Luswergh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BFF BANK S.P.A.64.78%1 742
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED46.25%13 368
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.18.18%7 534
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-26.28%6 609
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-1.42%5 889
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.56%5 246