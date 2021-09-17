Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. BFF Bank S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFF   IT0005244402

BFF BANK S.P.A.

(BFF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/17 11:50:32 am
8.08 EUR   0.00%
11:32aBFF BANK S P A : Publication of the updated Articles of Association
PU
09/14BFF BANK S.P.A. : The trend should regain control
09/10BFF BANK S P A : Notice of change in share capital
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BFF Bank S p A : Publication of the updated Articles of Association

09/17/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Milan, 17th September 2021- It is announced that, following the partial execution of the share capital increase free of charge of BFF Bank S.p.A. ('BFF' or the 'Bank'), and the consequent change in share capital announced to the market on 10th September 2021 with a press release, today the new Articles of Association of the Bank with evidence of the amendments, filed with the Companies' Registration List of Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi on 16th September 2021, have been made available to the public, at the Bank's registered office in Milan - Via Domenichino n. 5, in the Investors > Governance > Corporate Documents > Articles of Associationsection of BFF Group's website, as well as on the authorised storage system 1Info.

The clean version of the updated Articles of Association is available on the abovementioned section of the Group's website as well.

Disclaimer

BFF Bank S.p.A. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 15:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BFF BANK S.P.A.
11:32aBFF BANK S P A : Publication of the updated Articles of Association
PU
09/10BFF BANK S P A : Notice of change in share capital
PU
09/07BFF BANK S P A : Board of Directors calls the ordinary and extraordinary Shareho..
PU
08/31BFF BANK S P A : Publication of the updated Articles of Association
PU
08/11BFF BANK S P A : Addendum to 7th August 2021 press release – Appointment o..
PU
08/07BFF BANK S P A : Appointment of the new Financial Reporting Officer, pursuant to..
PU
07/22BFF BANK S P A : Publication of the updated Articles of Association
PU
07/19BFF BANK S P A : Notice of change in share capital
PU
06/30BFF BANK S P A : Publication of Regulation of BFF Banking Group for the manageme..
PU
06/23BFF BANK S P A : Results of the tender offers launched by BFF Bank S.p.A. on cer..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 300 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2021 154 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,50x
Yield 2021 8,84%
Capitalization 1 495 M 1 758 M 1 760 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 883
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart BFF BANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BFF Bank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BFF BANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,08 €
Average target price 8,86 €
Spread / Average Target 9,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimiliano Belingheri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Piergiorgio Bicci Chief Financial Officer & VP-Administration
Salvatore Messina Chairman
Egisto Franceschi Head-Operations
Federico Fornari Luswergh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BFF BANK S.P.A.63.56%1 758
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED67.81%14 023
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.20.81%7 828
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-18.70%7 408
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-6.87%5 564
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.59%5 416