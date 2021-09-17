BFF Bank S p A : Publication of the updated Articles of Association

Milan, 17th September 2021- It is announced that, following the partial execution of the share capital increase free of charge of BFF Bank S.p.A. ('BFF' or the 'Bank'), and the consequent change in share capital announced to the market on 10th September 2021 with a press release, today the new Articles of Association of the Bank with evidence of the amendments, filed with the Companies' Registration List of Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi on 16th September 2021, have been made available to the public, at the Bank's registered office in Milan - Via Domenichino n. 5, in the Investors > Governance > Corporate Documents > Articles of Associationsection of BFF Group's website, as well as on the authorised storage system 1Info.
The clean version of the updated Articles of Association is available on the abovementioned section of the Group's website as well.
Disclaimer
