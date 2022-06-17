Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. BFF Bank S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFF   IT0005244402

BFF BANK S.P.A.

(BFF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:41 2022-06-17 am EDT
6.575 EUR   -0.53%
05:54pBFF BANK S P A : Publication of the updated Articles of Association
PU
06/08BFF BANK S P A : Publication of applications submitted by a group of shareholders for the integration of the Board of Statutory Auditors and for the appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors
PU
06/02BFF BANK S P A : Notice of change in share capital – May 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BFF Bank S p A : Publication of the updated Articles of Association

06/17/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Milan, 17th June 2022- It is announced that, following the partial execution of the share capital increase free of charge of BFF Bank S.p.A. ("BFF" or the "Bank"), and the consequent change in share capital announced to the market on 1st June 2022 with a press release, today the new Articles of Association of the Bank with evidence of the amendments, filed with the Companies' Registration List of Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi on 16th June 2021, have been made available to the public, at the Bank's registered office in Milan - Via Domenichino n. 5, in the Investors > Governance > Corporate Documents > Articles of Associationsection of BFF Group's website, as well as on the authorised storage system 1Info.The clean version of the updated Articles of Association is available on the abovementioned section of the Group's website as well.

Disclaimer

BFF Bank S.p.A. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BFF BANK S.P.A.
05:54pBFF BANK S P A : Publication of the updated Articles of Association
PU
06/08BFF BANK S P A : Publication of applications submitted by a group of shareholders for the ..
PU
06/02BFF BANK S P A : Notice of change in share capital – May 2022
PU
05/11BFF Bank Seeks M&A
CI
05/11TRANSCRIPT : BFF Bank S.p.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/11BFF Bank S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/26BFF BANK S P A : Ms. Claudia Mezzabotta assumes the position of Chairman of the Board of S..
PU
04/22BFF BANK S P A : Resignation of Francesca Sandrolini as Chairman of the Board of Statutory..
PU
04/20Consolidated Financial Statements 2021
AQ
04/14BFF BANK S P A : Publication of the minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 31th ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 372 M 390 M 390 M
Net income 2022 151 M 158 M 158 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,16x
Yield 2022 13,8%
Capitalization 1 213 M 1 270 M 1 270 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 878
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart BFF BANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BFF Bank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BFF BANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,58 €
Average target price 9,16 €
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimiliano Belingheri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Piergiorgio Bicci Chief Financial Officer & VP-Administration
Salvatore Messina Chairman
Egisto Franceschi Head-Operations
Federico Fornari Luswergh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BFF BANK S.P.A.-6.77%1 282
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-17.08%11 050
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.10.02%6 801
BOC AVIATION LIMITED7.97%5 451
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.33%4 676
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.2.17%4 058