    BFF   IT0005244402

BFF BANK S.P.A.

(BFF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BFF Bank S p A : 1Q 2021 Results

05/10/2021 | 07:16am EDT
1Q 2021 Results

Earnings call

10th May 2021

bff.com

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain written and oral "forward-looking statements", which includes all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and which are therefore inherently uncertain. All forward- looking statements rely on a number or assumptions, expectations, projections and provisional data concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of BFF Bank S.p.A. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the Company and its subsidiaries, the "Group").

There are a variety of factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from the explicit or implicit

contents of any forward-looking statements

and thus, such forward-looking statements are not a reliable indicator of futures performance.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking

statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise expect as may be required by applicable law. The information and opinions contained in this

Presentation are provided as at the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. Neither this Presentation nor any part of it nor the fact of its distribution may form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection

with, any contract or investment decision.

The information, statements and opinions contained in this Presentation are for information purposes only and do not constitute a public offer under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities or financial instruments or any advise or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. None of the securities referred to herein have been,

or will be, registered under the U.S. Securities

Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any State or other jurisdiction of the United

States or in Australia, Canada or Japan or any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation

would be unlawful (the "Other Countries"), and there will be no public offer of any such securities in the United States. This Presentation does not constitute or form apart

of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or the Other Countries.

Pursuant the consolidated law on financial

intermediation of 24 February 1998 (article 154-bis, paragraph 2) Carlo Zanni, in his

capacity as manager responsible for the preparation of the Company's financial reports declares that the accounting information contained in this Presentation reflects the BFF Banking Group documented results, financial accounts and accounting records.

Neither the Company nor any member of the Group nor any of its or their respective representatives, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever in connection with this

Presentation or any of its contents or in

relation to any loss arising from its use or from any reliance placed upon it.

bff.com

Executive Summary

BFF BANKING GROUP

FACTORING & LENDING

SECURITIES SERVICES

PAYMENTS SERVICES

  • Closing of DEPObank (merger accounted from 1st March 2021)
  • 1Q21 reported net income at €184.3m positively impacted by €161.5m badwill pre "Purchase Price Allocation"*
  • 1Q21 adjusted net income + 8% yoy thanks to the good performance of transaction services businesses, lower costs and financial income
  • Low risk profile with 0.2% NPL ratio (excl. Italian municipalities) and zero CoR
  • € 193m c. of accrued dividends (of which €165m available for Q4 distribution) not included in capital ratios
  • Strong capital position: 21.7% and CET1 ratio at 17.3%, with €151m of capital in excess of 15% TC ratio target
  • Lower loans portfolio due to high liquidity in Italy and Spain accelerating payments of new invoices
  • Back book LPI income reserve increased yoy, despite higher LPI collections yoy
  • Increased AUM and ample liquidity due to market performance and commercial efforts
  • Positive market performance and Covid rebound allows to enter 2Q21 with higher assets vs. 2Q20
  • Increased yoy transactions, recovering from downturn caused by Covid
  • Higher 2Q21 starting point vs 2Q20, highly affected by Covid

* Final PPA may impact reported P&L.

bff.com 2

1Q21: good starting point of integration despite

high liquidity

Plus

  • Finalized DEPObank closing (accounting effect from 1st March 21) and good visibility on synergies
  • Back book LPIs income reserve(1) increased, a source of future profitability
  • Positive performance of Securities Services and Payments, despite 1Q20 not fully impacted byCovid
  • Positive contribution of geographic diversification limiting the impact of volume negative trend in Italy and Spain in factoring and lending

Minus

  • High public sector liquidity accelerated payments of newest invoices: lower customer loans' portfolio and lower new business volume
  • Higher Assets under Depositary generated excess funding, with negative rates in ECB deposits

(1) Back book income reserve: the stock of LPI accrued, but that has not been collected and has not gone throughthe P&L.

bff.com

3

How we represented 1Q21 P&L

P&L Reported(1)

1Q21 BFF

January February March

1Q21 DEPObank

Badwill

January + February(2)

P&L Adjusted

1Q21 BFF

January February March

1Q21 DEPObank

Interim Net Profit or Loss: price

adjustment

March

January February March

Transaction costs

Securities Services +

Discontinued

Payments +

Operations +

Corporate Center

Transaction costs

  1. Limited review.
  2. DEPObank January and February 2021:not audited pre-closing accounts

Securities Services +

Payments +

Corporate Center

Badwill

Transaction costs

bff.com 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banca Farmafactoring S.p.A. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 11:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 302 M 367 M 367 M
Net income 2021 146 M 177 M 177 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,53x
Yield 2021 9,63%
Capitalization 1 435 M 1 744 M 1 746 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 535
Free-Float 84,7%
Duration : Period :
BFF Bank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BFF BANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,30 €
Last Close Price 7,80 €
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Massimiliano Belingheri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Piergiorgio Bicci Chief Financial Officer & VP-Administration
Salvatore Messina Chairman
Egisto Franceschi Head-Operations
Federico Fornari Luswergh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BFF BANK S.P.A.57.89%1 744
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED21.13%11 207
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.29.70%8 649
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-15.89%7 738
FREDDIE MAC-7.08%6 974
BOC AVIATION LIMITED7.46%6 434