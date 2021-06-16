BFF Bank S p A : Announcement of a tender offer on existing notes

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (or for the account or benefit of 'U.S. persons' as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933), Canada, Australia or Japan or in any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful.

Milan, 15th June 2021 - BFF Bank S.p.A. (the 'Bank') announced today separate invitations (the 'Invitations') to the holders ('Noteholders') of its outstanding (i) €200,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2022 (the '2022 Notes'); and (ii) €300,000,000 1.750 per cent. Senior Preferred Notes due 23 May 2023 (the '2023 Notes' and, together with the 2022 Notes, the 'Notes' and each a 'Series') to tender any and all of their Notes for purchase by the Bank for cash, subject to the terms and conditions set out in the related tender offer memorandum prepared in connection with the Invitations.

The purpose of the Invitations is to allow the Bank to optimise its balance sheet, and proactively use its available cash, whilst maintaining a prudent approach to liquidity. The Invitations simultaneously seek to provide liquidity to current holders of the Notes.

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are acting as Dealer Managers in connection with the Invitations.

