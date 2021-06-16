Log in
    BFF   IT0005244402

BFF BANK S.P.A.

(BFF)
BFF Bank S p A : Announcement of a tender offer on existing notes

06/16/2021 | 05:38am EDT
Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (or for the account or benefit of 'U.S. persons' as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933), Canada, Australia or Japan or in any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful.

Milan, 15th June 2021 - BFF Bank S.p.A. (the 'Bank') announced today separate invitations (the 'Invitations') to the holders ('Noteholders') of its outstanding (i) €200,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2022 (the '2022 Notes'); and (ii) €300,000,000 1.750 per cent. Senior Preferred Notes due 23 May 2023 (the '2023 Notes' and, together with the 2022 Notes, the 'Notes' and each a 'Series') to tender any and all of their Notes for purchase by the Bank for cash, subject to the terms and conditions set out in the related tender offer memorandum prepared in connection with the Invitations.

The purpose of the Invitations is to allow the Bank to optimise its balance sheet, and proactively use its available cash, whilst maintaining a prudent approach to liquidity. The Invitations simultaneously seek to provide liquidity to current holders of the Notes.

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are acting as Dealer Managers in connection with the Invitations.

***

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities in the United States of America. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') or under any other securities laws of any state of the United States of America or in Australia, Canada or Japan, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is subject to the approval of the local authorities or would, in any event, be unlawful.

The securities mentioned herein may not be offered or sold in the United States of America to, or on behalf of or for the benefit of a U.S. person (a 'U.S. person', as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act), unless they are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption under the Securities Act is available.

In Member States of the European Economic Area (the 'EEA'), this release is only intended for and may only be addressed to persons classified as 'qualified investors' (the 'Qualified Investors') pursuant to article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase financial instruments. No action has been or will be taken to allow a public offering of the bonds in any jurisdiction, including Italy. This release (and the information contained herein) may not be published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, or in Australia, Canada or Japan, or in any other country in which such publication or distribution would be subject to the approval of the local authorities or would, in any event, be unlawful.

Disclaimer

BFF Bank S.p.A. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 09:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
