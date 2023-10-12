October 12, 2023 at 11:30 am EDT

(Alliance News) - BFF Bank Spa reported that the vice president, Michele Antognoli, sold 4,960 ordinary shares in the bank.

The shares were sold at an average unit price of EUR9.53, for a total consideration of EUR47,268.80.

In addition, Antognoli also sold another 10,000 shares, at an average price of EUR9.56 per share, for a total consideration of EUR95,600.

BFF Bank's stock is down 0.5 percent at EUR9.53 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.