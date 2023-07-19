(Alliance News) - DBRS Morningstar announced Wednesday that it has assigned an investment grade rating to the long-term deposits of BFF Bank Spa, with a Stable outlook.

"This rating reflects BFF's strong liquidity position and improved funding profile following the acquisition of DEPObank. The group can rely on a diversified mix of funding, the main sources of which are operational deposits and term deposits. The rating further strengthens the bank's operations in the Italian securities services and banking payments market," BFF Bank commented.

The analysis on DBRS' rating also reflects the group's long-term profitability and growth potential, solid capital and liquidity position, and good asset quality profile.

Specifically, the agency assigned BFF a long-term issuer rating 'BB (high)'; a short-term issuer rating 'R-3'; a long-term senior debt 'BB (high)'; a short-term debt ' R-3'; a long-term deposits 'BBB (low)'; and a short-term deposits 'R-2 (middle)'. All ratings have Stable outlooks.

BFF Bank's stock closed Wednesday up 1.4 percent at EUR9.98 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.