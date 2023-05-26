Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. BFF Bank S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFF   IT0005244402

BFF BANK S.P.A.

(BFF)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-26 am EDT
9.440 EUR   +1.83%
12:42pMichele Antognoli sells shares in BFF Bank.
AN
05/12Futures bullish; focus on quarterly reports
AN
05/11BFF Banking Group announces record 1Q23 adjusted consolidated net profit
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Michele Antognoli sells shares in BFF Bank.

05/26/2023 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - BFF Bank Spa announced Friday that Rent Me Srl, a company linked to Michele Antognoli, has sold 5,000 ordinary shares in the bank.

The shares were sold in two blocks, of 2,000 and 3,000 shares, at an average price per share of EUR9.14, for a total consideration of EUR45,700.

In addition, Antognoli personally sold 6,717 shares in the bank, at an average unit price of EUR9.08, for a total of EUR60,990.36.

BFF Bank's stock closed Friday up 1.8 percent at EUR9.44 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about BFF BANK S.P.A.
12:42pMichele Antognoli sells shares in BFF Bank.
AN
05/12Futures bullish; focus on quarterly reports
AN
05/11BFF Banking Group announces record 1Q23 adjusted consolidated net profit
AQ
05/11Milan black jersey; Iveco at bottom after accounts
AN
05/11Transcript : BFF Bank S.p.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
05/11Squares bullish; Moncler advances on Mib.
AN
05/11Futures bullish after US CPI slowdown
AN
05/11BFF Bank S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/10Europeans in the red; Saras good after accounts
AN
04/28Bff Bank S P A : III Pillar - Public Disclosure – 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BFF BANK S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 415 M 445 M 445 M
Net income 2023 192 M 206 M 206 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,10x
Yield 2023 11,1%
Capitalization 1 713 M 1 837 M 1 837 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,13x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 818
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart BFF BANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BFF Bank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BFF BANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,27 €
Average target price 10,49 €
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimiliano Belingheri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Piergiorgio Bicci Chief Financial Officer & VP-Administration
Salvatore Messina Chairman
Massimo Pavan Vice President-Technology & Process Improvement
Egisto Franceschi Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BFF BANK S.P.A.25.10%1 837
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-5.07%10 573
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.17.87%7 856
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.8.18%5 716
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED20.86%5 443
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-8.21%5 297
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer