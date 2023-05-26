Michele Antognoli sells shares in BFF Bank.

(Alliance News) - BFF Bank Spa announced Friday that Rent Me Srl, a company linked to Michele Antognoli, has sold 5,000 ordinary shares in the bank.

The shares were sold in two blocks, of 2,000 and 3,000 shares, at an average price per share of EUR9.14, for a total consideration of EUR45,700.

In addition, Antognoli personally sold 6,717 shares in the bank, at an average unit price of EUR9.08, for a total of EUR60,990.36.

BFF Bank's stock closed Friday up 1.8 percent at EUR9.44 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.