Notice of change in share capital

Milan, 26th October 2021 - BFF Bank S.p.A. (" BFF " or the " Bank "), pursuant to Article 85-bis of CONSOB Regulation n° 11971/1999 (Issuers) as subsequently amended, communicates the new composition of its share capital (fully subscribed and paid-in), following the partial execution of the share capital increase free of charge, resolved by the Bank's Shareholders' Meeting of 2nd April 2020 (" Share Capital Increase Free of Charge ").

As a result of the execution of the Share Capital Increase Free of Charge, over the period between 27th September 2021 and 25th October 2021, BFF's share capital increased by an amount equal to Euro 109,032.77, through the issuance of 41,611 new BFF ordinary shares, assigned to BFF Group's employees in relation with the remuneration and incentive policies' requirements, in the context of:

the Management by Objective incentive system; the "Stock Option Plan of Banca Farmafactoring Banking Group", originally approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 5th December 2016, and modified by the Shareholders' Meeting of 28th March 2019 ("Stock Option Plan 2016").

The certificate of the change in share capital was filed with the Companies' Registration List of Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi, on 26th October 2021.

TABLE 1 Current share capital Previous share capital Euro (€) N° of shares Unitary nom. value Euro (€) N° of shares Unitary nom. value Total of which: 142,764,678.90 185,308,684 Without nom. value 142,655,646.13 185,267,073 Without nom. value Ordinary shares (regular entitlement: 01/01/2021) Current coupon number: 5 142,764,678.90 185,308,684 Without nom. value 142,655,646.13 185,267,073 Without nom. value

***

With reference to the Stock Option Plan 2016, it should be further noted that, from the beginning of the exercise period (8th April 2019) until 25th October 2021, 1,288,111 shares (of which 883,852 newly issued) were assigned, against 5,355,014 options exercised on a cash-less basis and 411,482 options exercised with the ordinary method over the same period. The number of options assigned, and to date not exercised yet, amounts to 2,546,684, of which 1,597,684 are vested and exercisable options.

***

The number of the treasury shares held by the Bank is equal to 995,005 as of 25h October 2021.