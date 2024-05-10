Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2024) - BFF Bank S.P.A (BIT: BFF) (FSE: 2BF): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on BFF Bank S.P.A (BIT: BFF) (FSE: 2BF).
Key Takeaways:
- Loan book increased 9% year over year
- Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio was 13.5% and total capital ratio ("TCR") was 18.2% at the end of the quarter
- 41.5M in excess capital generated in the quarter
