May 10, 2024 at 10:15 am EDT

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2024) - BFF Bank S.P.A (BIT: BFF) (FSE: 2BF): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on BFF Bank S.P.A (BIT: BFF) (FSE: 2BF).

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Loan book increased 9% year over year

Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio was 13.5% and total capital ratio ("TCR") was 18.2% at the end of the quarter

41.5M in excess capital generated in the quarter





Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners

(214) 987-4121

info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208732