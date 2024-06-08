BFL Asset Finvest Limited informed that Mr. Puneet Kumar Gupta (DIN: 00019971), Independent Director of the Company vide letter dated June 07, 2024 has tendered his resignation from the office of Independent Director of the Company with effect from the closure of business hours on June 07, 2024 due to preoccupation with personal and other professional commitments. Consequently, he shall also cease to be member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders' Relationship Committee of the company.
