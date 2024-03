BG Agro AD is a Bulgaria-based company specialized in the large-scale farming, distribution of plant protection chemicals and fertilizers, trading, storage, transportation and handling of grains and oilseeds. The Company's business scope is divided into several divisions: large-scale farming, production of grains and oilseeds and know-how transfer; domestic and international trade with grain and oilseeds; distribution of plant protection chemicals and fertilizers; pre-financing to farmers; transportation; storage and handling of cereals in grain storage facilities; public warehousing; forwarding services, husbanding agency services, negotiating shipping tonnage for ocean traffic; laboratory analysis and quality control of agricultural production. It manages and controls a group of wholly and partially owned subsidiaries, such as: Bulport EAD, BG Agro Skladovo Stopanstvo EOOD, and Kanopus Processing EOOD, among others.