Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban and Charlize Theron united for day of hope and charity in honor of those lost on 9/11

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Group, a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, its affiliate Cantor Fitzgerald and key celebrity ambassadors raised funds for charities addressing the most pressing issues around the world and honoring the legacy of those lost 22 years ago on 9/11, through Charity Day 2023. Celebrity ambassadors including Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban, Charlize Theron, Patrick Dempsey, Matthew McConaughey, Regina Hall, President Bill Clinton and others participated in this year's event benefiting the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9194352-bgc-group-cantor-fitzgerald-charity-day-2023/