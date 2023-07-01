Effective July 01, 2023, BGC Partners, Inc. will change its name to BGC Group, Inc.
BGC Partners, Inc. will Change its Name to BGC Group, Inc
Today at 12:00 am
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-06-30 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.430 USD
|+1.37%
|+2.07%
|+17.51%
|06:00am
Effective July 01, 2023, BGC Partners, Inc. will change its name to BGC Group, Inc.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|4.430 USD
|+1.37%
|+2.07%
|1 737 M $
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-30
|4.430 $
|+1.37%
|3,475,881
|2023-06-29
|4.370 $
|+2.82%
|2,272,290
|2023-06-28
|4.250 $
|-0.47%
|1,356,468
|2023-06-27
|4.270 $
|+0.71%
|2,415,856
|2023-06-26
|4.240 $
|-2.30%
|1,436,710
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+17.51%
|1 737 M $
|+7.28%
|1 776 M $
|+18.84%
|1 627 M $
|+90.22%
|1 602 M $
|+80.54%
|1 512 M $
|+1.15%
|1 419 M $
|+6.77%
|2 208 M $
|+33.85%
|1 210 M $
|+14.86%
|1 148 M $
|+0.39%
|2 397 M $