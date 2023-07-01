Effective July 01, 2023, BGC Partners, Inc. will change its Nasdaq Global Select stock ticker symbol to BGC from BGCP.
BGC Partners, Inc. will Change its Ticker to BGC from BGCP
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-06-30 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.430 USD
|+1.37%
|+2.07%
|+17.51%
|06:00am
|BGC Partners, Inc. will Change its Ticker to BGC from BGCP
|CI
|06:00am
|BGC Partners, Inc. will Change its Name to BGC Group, Inc
|CI
Effective July 01, 2023, BGC Partners, Inc. will change its Nasdaq Global Select stock ticker symbol to BGC from BGCP.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|4.430 USD
|+1.37%
|+2.07%
|1 737 M $
|BGC Partners, Inc. will Change its Ticker to BGC from BGCP
|CI
|BGC Partners, Inc. will Change its Name to BGC Group, Inc
|CI
|BGC Partners Reaffirms Q2 Outlook for Revenue, Pretax Adjusted Earnings
|MT
|BGC Partners Updates its Outlook for the Second Quarter of 2023 and Provides an Update on the Corporate Conversion
|PR
|BGC Partners, Inc.(NasdaqGS:BGCP) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
|CI
|BGC Partners, Inc.(NasdaqGS:BGCP) dropped from Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
|CI
|BGC Partners, Inc.(NasdaqGS:BGCP) dropped from Russell 2000 Defensive Index
|CI
|BGC Partners, Inc.(NasdaqGS:BGCP) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
|CI
|BGC Partners, Inc.(NasdaqGS:BGCP) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
|CI
|BGC Partners, Inc.(NasdaqGS:BGCP) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
|CI
|BGC Partners, Inc.(NasdaqGS:BGCP) added to Russell 2000 Growth Index
|CI
|BGC Partners Completes $350 Million Senior Notes Offering
|MT
|BGC Partners to Present at Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on June 7, 2023
|PR
|BGC Completes Offering of $350.0 Million of 8.000% Senior Notes
|PR
|BGC Completes Offering of $350.0 Million of 8.000% Senior Notes
|CI
|BGC PARTNERS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
|AQ
|BGC Partners Prices $350 Million Senior Notes Offering
|MT
|BGC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $350 MILLION OF 8.000% SENIOR NOTES
|PR
|BGC Partners, Inc. Announces Pricing of its Offering of $350 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 8.000% Senior Notes
|CI
|BGC Partners, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $350 million in funding
|CI
|HKEX Suite of MSCI Products Launched with Fenics GO
|PR
|BGC PARTNERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
|FA
|BGC Partners Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Q2 Outlook Set; Dividend Maintained
|MT
|Transcript : BGC Partners, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
|CI
|BGC Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
|AQ
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-30
|4.430 $
|+1.37%
|3,475,881
|2023-06-29
|4.370 $
|+2.82%
|2,272,290
|2023-06-28
|4.250 $
|-0.47%
|1,356,468
|2023-06-27
|4.270 $
|+0.71%
|2,415,856
|2023-06-26
|4.240 $
|-2.30%
|1,436,710
Delayed Quote Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-06-30 pm EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+17.51%
|1 737 M $
|+7.28%
|1 776 M $
|+18.84%
|1 627 M $
|+90.22%
|1 602 M $
|+80.54%
|1 512 M $
|+1.15%
|1 419 M $
|+6.77%
|2 208 M $
|+33.85%
|1 210 M $
|+14.86%
|1 148 M $
|+0.39%
|2 397 M $