BGC Partners, Inc. (BGC) is a financial brokerage and technology company. BGC, through its brands, including BGC, GFI, Sunrise Brokers, Poten & Partners and RP Martin and Fenics, is specialized in the brokerage of a range of products, including fixed income such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments. BGC provides broker products across FX, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping and Futures and Options. Through its Fenics group of electronic brands, BGC offers a range of market infrastructure and connectivity services, including its Fully Electronic marketplaces, and the Fully Electronic brokerage of certain products. Fenics brands also operate under the names Fenics, FMX, BGC Trader, CreditMatch, Fenics Market Data, Fenics GO, BGC Market Data, CBID, Lucera and LumeAlfa. BGC provides a range of services, including trade execution, connectivity solutions, clearing, trade compression and other post-trade services, information, and other back-office services.