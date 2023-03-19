Tullett Prebon's China venture freed from money broker data feed ban

SHANGHAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon's Chinese
joint venture will resume its data feed on Monday, sources close
to the matter told Reuters, becoming the last Chinese money
broker to come out of a short regulatory ban that triggered
chaos in China's $21 trillion bond market.
Regulators on Wednesday barred money brokers from feeding
data to financial platforms, triggering a plunge in bond market
turnover. Beijing scrapped the ban on Friday, allowing all money
brokers but Tullett Prebon SITICO to resume data feeds.
Tullett previously had an exclusive data feed deal with
local vendor Ningbo Sumscope Information Technology Co - owner
of popular platform qeubee - but it will now start supplying
bond price data to rival platforms such as Wind and Dealing
Matrix (DM), two data vendors and one money broker told Reuters.
Other Chinese money brokers include the joint ventures of
NEX International Ltd, BGC Partners, Central Tanshi and
Compagnie Financiere Tradition.
