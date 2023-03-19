Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BGC Partners, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGCP   US05541T1016

BGC PARTNERS, INC.

(BGCP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-17 pm EDT
5.150 USD   -4.63%
09:20aTullett Prebon's China venture freed from money broker data feed ban
RE
03/16China data backtrack in $21 trln bond market sparks relief and concern
RE
03/16BGC PARTNERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tullett Prebon's China venture freed from money broker data feed ban

03/19/2023 | 09:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon's Chinese joint venture will resume its data feed on Monday, sources close to the matter told Reuters, becoming the last Chinese money broker to come out of a short regulatory ban that triggered chaos in China's $21 trillion bond market.

Regulators on Wednesday barred money brokers from feeding data to financial platforms, triggering a plunge in bond market turnover. Beijing scrapped the ban on Friday, allowing all money brokers but Tullett Prebon SITICO to resume data feeds.

Tullett previously had an exclusive data feed deal with local vendor Ningbo Sumscope Information Technology Co - owner of popular platform qeubee - but it will now start supplying bond price data to rival platforms such as Wind and Dealing Matrix (DM), two data vendors and one money broker told Reuters.

Other Chinese money brokers include the joint ventures of NEX International Ltd, BGC Partners, Central Tanshi and Compagnie Financiere Tradition. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BGC PARTNERS, INC. -4.63% 5.15 Delayed Quote.36.60%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION SA 0.45% 111.5 Delayed Quote.6.70%
All news about BGC PARTNERS, INC.
09:20aTullett Prebon's China venture freed from money broker data feed ban
RE
03/16China data backtrack in $21 trln bond market sparks relief and concern
RE
03/16BGC PARTNERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/15Chinese money brokers cut data feeds to vendors after regulator ban - traders
RE
03/14Bgc Partners, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/14Chinese regulators ask money brokers to suspend data feed business - sources 
RE
03/01BGC PARTNERS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
02/28Credit Suisse Lifts BGC Partners' Price Target to $8 From $7, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
02/27Transcript : BGC Partners, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2023
CI
02/27BGC Partners Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline; Sets Q1 Outlook
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BGC PARTNERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 036 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 1 925 M 1 925 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 799
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart BGC PARTNERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BGC Partners, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BGC PARTNERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,15 $
Average target price 8,25 $
Spread / Average Target 60,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard William Lutnick Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason W. Hauf Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven Sadoff Chief Information Officer
Sean Anthony Windeatt Chief Operating Officer
Linda A. Bell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BGC PARTNERS, INC.36.60%1 925
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.4.69%38 974
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.86%17 055
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.1.03%15 825
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED9.84%11 188
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.3.41%11 158